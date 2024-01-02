Listen to Billy Porter & Luke Evans' powerful duet from 'Our Son' & get ready for EMOTIONS

Openly gay actors Billy Porter and Luke Evans are making our hearts sing!

Over the holiday weekend, the two stars of the recent gay divorce drama Our Son took to social media to promote their duet from the movie’s soundtrack being released, Queerty reports.

If you haven’t followed their careers as closely as we have, you might be asking yourself, can they even sing? Yes, they can! Both men are talented singers who have each released solo albums. In fact, last year, Porter released the album Black Mona Lisa, his first full-length album to feature new songs in nearly 20 years, and Evans dropped his second solo album, A Song for You, in 2022.

According to the official synopsis, Our Son follows Nicky (Evans) and his husband Gabriel (Porter) who has been “dissatisfied with their marriage for some time and files for divorce, leading to a custody battle that forces both of them to confront the changing reality of their love for each other and for their son.”

Porter posted a clip of the two men singing while casually sitting on the floor together on Instagram along with the caption, ‘’Always Be My Man,’ my duet with #LukeEvans, is out now and streaming everywhere!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) He continued, “And while we did not make the #Oscar shortlist for #BestSong (and we should have) we know for certain this piece will be the new queer wedding anthem for generations to come.” Evans posted the song too, playing over clips from their film. “Here’s the duet @theebillyporter and I recorded for our beautiful little movie ‘Our Son’ hope you enjoy it,” he wrote on Instagram.