Hallmark Hottie Luke Macfarlane Is Santa's Son In New Holiday Movie

A man on his knees with his wrists tied up with Christmas lights.
The Hallmark Channel

Using Christmas lights as rope? Kinky.

The holidays are here, which means that The Hallmark Channel is ready to give us Christmas movies for days.

I am personally not complaining. I enjoy being on the couch with spiked hot chocolate, copious amounts of cookies, and smiling at Christmas romance happening on my screen.

The latest holiday movie that has caught my eye is Hallmarks Catch Me If You Claus. Luke Macfarlane plays a man claiming to be Santa's son who has been sent on his first mission. He meets Avery Quinn, played by Italia Ricci, who wants a shot at anchoring the news... and boom! Romantic Christmas chaos ensues!

This is just one of 40 new Christmas movies coming from The Hallmark Channel this year!

Although Luke is out and queer in real life, and has played queer characters in other films (Bros, Single All The Way, and Notes of Autumn) as far as we know, Catch Me If You Claus doesn't have a queer storyline. The Hallmark Channel does have two queer holiday films coming out this year with Christmas on Cherry Lane and Friends and Family Christmas (CHRISTMAS DYKES CHRISTMAS DYKES OMG OMG!!) adding to the growing list of queer holiday movies for us to all enjoy.

This movie looks super cute and is perfect to add to your holiday watchlist. It's really dope to see queer actors playing all kinds of roles, especially on a channel that has been so family-friendly forward in the past.

Two men have a conversation in a bar and one is wearing a Santa coat.The Hallmark Channel

Catch Me If You Claus premieres on The Hallmark Channel on Thanksgiving night at 8/7 central. So watch and tell me what you think, and if you're not a holiday movie person then maybe you can just watch for Luke's smirks and slightly undersized t-shirts.

Two people in a living room, one is on the couch tied up with Christmas tree lightsThe Hallmark Channel

Latest Stories

Shelli Nicole

Shelli Nicole is a Detroit-born culture writer, critic & editor. Her work has appeared in Vogue, Architectural Digest, Thrillist, and others. Written works are often personal narratives of her Black & queer experience with a focus on pop culture coverage from an intersectional lens. You can find her on Instagram or more likely on Letterboxd trying to clear out her watchlist.

Shelli Nicole is a Detroit-born culture writer, critic & editor. Her work has appeared in Vogue, Architectural Digest, Thrillist, and others. Written works are often personal narratives of her Black & queer experience with a focus on pop culture coverage from an intersectional lens. You can find her on Instagram or more likely on Letterboxd trying to clear out her watchlist.

