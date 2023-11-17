Hallmark Hottie Luke Macfarlane Is Santa's Son In New Holiday Movie

The holidays are here, which means that The Hallmark Channel is ready to give us Christmas movies for days.

I am personally not complaining. I enjoy being on the couch with spiked hot chocolate, copious amounts of cookies, and smiling at Christmas romance happening on my screen.

The latest holiday movie that has caught my eye is Hallmarks Catch Me If You Claus. Luke Macfarlane plays a man claiming to be Santa's son who has been sent on his first mission. He meets Avery Quinn, played by Italia Ricci, who wants a shot at anchoring the news... and boom! Romantic Christmas chaos ensues!

This is just one of 40 new Christmas movies coming from The Hallmark Channel this year!

Although Luke is out and queer in real life, and has played queer characters in other films (Bros, Single All The Way, and Notes of Autumn) as far as we know, Catch Me If You Claus doesn't have a queer storyline. The Hallmark Channel does have two queer holiday films coming out this year with Christmas on Cherry Lane and Friends and Family Christmas (CHRISTMAS DYKES CHRISTMAS DYKES OMG OMG!!) adding to the growing list of queer holiday movies for us to all enjoy.

This movie looks super cute and is perfect to add to your holiday watchlist. It's really dope to see queer actors playing all kinds of roles, especially on a channel that has been so family-friendly forward in the past.

The Hallmark Channel

Catch Me If You Claus premieres on The Hallmark Channel on Thanksgiving night at 8/7 central. So watch and tell me what you think, and if you're not a holiday movie person then maybe you can just watch for Luke's smirks and slightly undersized t-shirts.