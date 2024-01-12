Lil Nas X dunks on Satan & rocks 30-inch wig in new 'J Christ' video

Who knew a fart could go so far?

Okay, let’s back up for a second. Lil Nas X has been teasing new music for a while now. He released a video clip singing about angels, deleted his entire Instagram to announce the new single, and posted a video recording of him farting into his microphone and creating a beat out of it.

Said beat has become the main one for Nas X’s new single, “J Christ,” which Nas X said was dedicated to “the man who had the greatest comeback of all time” and a video he both wrote and directed for the first time in his career.

First, if you haven’t seen the video, please utilize the next 2:51 seconds of your life to do so, because it is actually a banger.

The video has also gotten reactions from the conservatives, of course, that are similar if not even a little worse than the reactions they had to Montero. In case you didn’t watch the video, it is full of Biblical imagery, complete with Bible verses like Luke 10:18 — “I saw Satan fall from heaven like lightning" — written on a demon’s shoes. It also features Nas X dressed as a cheerleader, as well as taking on Noah’s arc, the Met Gala, and even J Christ himself hanging on a cross. It ends with "Day Zero" and a "new beginning" with 2 Corinthians 5:17: “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.” The Biblical references have caused the same conservative upset as always, but the comments of support are way louder for both the track and the video, which we are totally here for.

Of course, people still think he’s a Satan worshiper because of any Biblical inclusion in the video and because of the Montero music video, but this is how Nas X feels about all of that: