Christians crucify Lil Nas X over Jesus Christ promo, but the clap backs are giving us life

Lil Nas X continues to be the absolute king of trolling after going full crucifixion with the cover artwork for his upcoming single.

The “Old Town Road” artist has been teasing his first new music in two years as he allegedly enters his gospel era, retweeting fake quotes from celebrities hyped for his next album and even suggesting an upcoming collab with Kesha by both holding cardboard signs on different streets and making sure the pictures wound up circulating online.

But the outrage machine cranked up when he declared his next single will be “dedicated to the man who had the greatest comeback of all time,” and shared an artistic image of five people hauling him upright on a cross. Just in case the Jesus imagery wasn’t immaculately clear, the song itself—scheduled for release at midnight EST on January 12—appears to be called “J Christ.”

See on Instagram Presumably, the exact same people who got angry about Lil Nas’s Satan shoes and his pole dancing down to hell to give Satan himself a lap dance are the same ones furious about him now taking on the iconography of their messiah.

The actual controversy has been predictable and boring as hell, but fortunately, both the response to the controversy and the people hyped for whatever Lil Nas is putting out have been more creative.