'90 Day Fiancé's Jasmine Pineda comes out & reveals Nikki Exotika crush

If you haven’t kept up with 90 Day Fiancé, you might have missed some major updates on the show’s 10th season, which is currently airing on TLC.

Just in case you’re unfamiliar with the premise, this (often chaotic) series follows a series of long-distance couples who have either applied for or received a U.S. K-1 visa, which gives immigrants a total of 90 days to get married.

During the first episode of the Tell All reunion special for this season, new 90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda revealed that she is bisexual. She then elaborated that she’s open to carrying the baby of her trans costar, Nikki Exotika.

Pineda married her husband, Gino, back in June 2023 with a small ceremony of only 12 people. When asked about who she would want kids with outside of her current partner, she replied: “I would carry [Nikki’s] baby. I like her.”

She continued, “I mean, I have had girlfriends in the past so I get attracted to women as well as men. I don’t know, I’ve always had a crush on Nikki.”

The answer shocked Pineda’s husband, who responded with, “Interesting.” Meanwhile, reunion host Shaun Robinson said, “Well, that’s breaking news right here.”

Pineda, however, wasn’t quite finished with her announcement. The 90 Day Fiancé star added, “Hypothetically, if I was Nikki’s partner, I would f*ck her.”

As for Exotika, she is no longer in a relationship with her ex-fiancé Justin Shutencov after he allegedly ended their marriage from a text message in the finale. They had reportedly been together for 17 years.

Stream new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé on Hulu, and catch the second part of the Tell All reunion on TLC Sunday, March 10.