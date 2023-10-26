'Married At First Sight's JJ Defends Ella From Transphobic Attacks

After having their first relationships fail on Married At First Sight UK season eight, trans cast member Ella Morgan Clarke and JJ Slater are now forming a new couple on the show.

The MAFS UK experts first matched Clarke with Nathanial Valentino, but things didn’t work out for the couple. This led to Valentino leaving the show. In turn, Slater was first coupled-up with Bianca Petronzi, but they broke up before making a final decision about their relationship.

Despite those failed first relationships, Clarke and Slater remained confident in the experiment and are now giving each other a second chance. As reported by The Sun, Slater was recently seen in a TikTok live with costar Luke Worley, which was flooded by transphobic comments against Clarke.

Thankfully, Slater did nothing but defend Clarke from the hateful comments. “Am I bi now? No. I see Ella as a girl. I don’t know how many times I have to say that,” he said in the live-stream. “The thing is everyone in the experiment saw Ella as a woman and a girl because that’s what she is.”