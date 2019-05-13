Geena Davis Is Joining the She-Ra Cast for Season 3!

The second season of our fave animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power literally just dropped a few weeks ago, but if you're anything like me, then you've already binge-watched all seven episodes and are hungry to see more! Well it looks like today is our lucky day, since a third season of the queer AF show was just announced!!

Yup, the Princess Alliance is returning to Netflix on August 2, but for this round, they're joined by a special guest: Oscar-winner Geena Davis!

The iconic Thelma and Louise and A League of Their Own actress will be playing a recurring character named Huntara who, according to a report by Deadline, is the leader of a group called the Crimson Waste. We don't know much else about the character, but considering Geena's record, we're sure she's gonna be some sort of badass who we'll definitely be rooting for.

Season 2 ended with such a cliff-hanger, so we can't wait to see more of our favorites like Adora, Glimmer, Bow (and his two dads), and Catra back on our screens!

The third season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power drops on August 2! Catch up on the first two seasons on Netflix!