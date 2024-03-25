Scroll To Top
Carlos King discusses spicy thirst traps & hottest husband on Bravo

Carlos King Man Crush Monday
Instagram (@thecarlosking_)

The reality TV producer and podcast host is mentioning it all in a new interview with PRIDE.

rickycornish

They don't call him a king for no reason!

Carlos King has paved his own lane in the world of reality TV by producing a slew of hit shows and by hosting his very popular podcast Reality with The King.

On top of his entertainment success, the out and proud host also has no problem showing some skin online as he flexes his hardcore workout regimen and newfound sexy era.

Scroll below to see all of the reasons why Carlos King is this week's Man Crush Monday and to get his hot takes on everything reality TV.

He's easy on the eyes.

Outside of his accomplishments as a television producer, King takes the time to prioritize his physical health... and he doesn't mind if you take a look!

"I'm definitely in my hot boy era. I'm a workout fanatic. It's more about feeling good," King tells PRIDE.

"I feel so much better now than I was in my 20s. I like to every once in a while drop a photo and just let the girls know that he still got it!"

He's got plenty of opinions.

As the host of his very successful podcast, King shares plenty of his unfiltered opinions on all of his favorite shows.

King is a former producer of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but he's still in touch with many of the women and is looking forward to the show's upcoming season.

"It's definitely going in the right direction. Porsha coming back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta is something the world was dying to see. To possibly see Kenya Moore back along with Porsha is iconic in itself. I have never seen two greatest frenemies on reality television."

With the show letting go of half of its cast, a reboot is definitely in the works and King is curious to see if Drew Sidora will return.

"Based on how Drew left off last season, there's a lot going on between her and Ralph. I think Ralph is such a handsome guy, but there's a lot going on there. There's more to know."

Speaking of handsome husbands, King also dished on his favorite Bravo men that he likes to feast his eyes on.

"The most attractive househusband in the history of The Real Housewives [is] Apollo Nida [and] I'm going to get so much shade for this, but I don't care... Juan Dixon and Mauricio [Umansky]!"

He wants to meet you.

King's podcast continues to gain momentum with reality TV lovers around the world, so the star is now taking his show on the road!

His ongoing Reality with The KingLive Tour has upcoming dates off in Jersey City with Teresa Giudice, Irvine with Teddi Mellencamp, Atlanta with Tamar Braxton, and Washington, D.C. with the cast of Love & Marriage: D.C.

Plenty of tea will be spilled as champagne will flow, a DJ will spin plenty of fun records, and fans will have a chance to meet King and their favorite reality stars.

"We are going on tour! We're going to party, dance, get some tea, drink some tea, and all those fun things. You gotta come!"

To see upcoming dates and to get tickets, visit the official website here.

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

