Teresa Giudice Says She's The Reason 'RHONJ' Gets Better Every Season

Earlier this month, Teresa Giudice and The Real Housewives of New Jersey joined other Bravolebrities in Las Vegas at BravoCon. While walking the carpet, Giudice and her costars chatted with PRIDE on everything coming up on the highly-anticipated 14th season.

RHONJ is one of Bravo's highest rated shows and fans have already picked up on certain feuds that will play out in future episodes.

After the explosive season 13 reunion, Giudice is still not speaking to her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga, despite filming a brand new season earlier this year.

"It's going to be a very interesting season. Sometimes I don't ever think it's going to get better and I think it does, unfortunately. Of course, it always has to be because of me," Giudice tells PRIDE.

One of the biggest cast shakeups on the upcoming season is between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral. The two were friendly last year, but fans will see their friendship come to an end next season.

"It's extremely disappointing. A lot of it is unfortunate. The story will play out. When I tell you the amount of things that happen this season... buckle up," Cabral says.

"I would say that it's very intense, but it's definitely going to be very interesting for the fans to watch. I love that the fans are going to see a continuation of what happened last year. I think everybody's very curious as to what happened after the wedding. You guys are going to see," Aydin adds.

Another development that's shocked RHONJ fans is the end of Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider's friendship. The two have been close friends for years, but the cast members confirmed that they're not in a good place at BravoCon.

"I'm not on any teams, but do I have a few new friends? Maybe. Have I lost a few friends? Maybe! Everything's fluid now," Goldschneider says.

"It's a sad commentary. I'm not going to say never say never. I have love for her. I respect her. I always want good things for Jackie. I feel like she's not the same person I know and love anymore," Josephs shares.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns early next year. To see the full interviews with the cast, check out the video below.