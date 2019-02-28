Captain Marvel's 'Great Love' Is Her Gal Pal Maria, Says Brie Larson

Wonder Woman was a fantastic movie, but one of the stranger things about it was how it really didn’t give Diana much interaction with other women—particularly once she left the lady-filled island of Themyscira, but even while she was there.

While we don’t want to get into the habit of pitting female-led superhero movies against each other in any sort of way, when there are so few, it’s a little hard not to compare them at least a little.

And it seems like the area of female relationships is where Captain Marvel is going to give us a little more to run with.

Carol Danvers herself, Brie Larson, recently revealed at a press conference that she believes Carol’s relationship with her bestie, Maria Rambeau is the true love story of the film.

“Without being too showboating about it, this is the love of the movie,” Larson said. “This is the great love. This is the love lost, this is the love found again, this is the reason to continue fighting and to go to the ends of the Earth for the person you love.”

Great love, you say?

Obviously Larson isn’t actually hinting that Marvel took all the criticism in regards to its lack of female-centric movies and its lack of LGBTQ characters and blended them together into one flawless movie that we desperately deserve. Carol and Maria are just gonna be the B-est of FFs, but as crazy as it is, even that isn’t something we’ve really gotten between women in…almost any superhero films?

Female friendship and LGBTQ rep alike historically seems largely reserved for the TV adaptations of comics, rather than the film franchises, but if Captain Marvel is out to change that, we’re ready for it.

And, um, yeah, we’re still totally already prepared to ship it.

And don't forget to go see the film in theaters starting March 8th!