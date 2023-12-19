Grab the popcorn because watching Republicans flounder may be our new favorite pastime!

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid has been marred by one mistake after another. Now, the man who signed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill can’t even get through a speech without looking like the unmitigated disaster he truly is as a candidate.

During a recent campaign stop in Iowa, a woman in the crowd heckled DeSantis so badly he became flustered and screwed up his speech.

While giving a speech at the Fireside Grill in Altoona on Sunday night, DeSantis was caught off guard and visibly flustered by a heckler who was so loud it became impossible for the leader of the Sunshine State to ignore.