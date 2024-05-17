Rudy Giuliani's HUMILIATING gift registry — did he really ask for razors and paint?

Disgraced former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is using his birthday to fulfill his Amazon wish list, proving once again that he is the king of weird, embarrassing news.

Trump's former lawyer is turning 80 this month, and to celebrate, his friends are throwing him parties in New York and Palm Beach. However, rather than just enjoying the company of his guests, Giuliani has created a gift registry that contains everything from house paint to an expensive flat-screen TV.

"Rudy Giuliani is a hero, so it should be no surprise that so many of his friends, family and supporters want to come together to celebrate his 80 years of service to this great country," GOP consultant Caroline Wren told Page Six.

A person planning to attend the Florida party told the outlet, "Everyone in Palm Beach wants to attend," comparing the competition for an invite to the Hunger Games.

That feels like hyperbole to make us believe Giuliani is still Mr. Popular when all it actually does is make us wonder if these people realize they're Effie Trinket, not Katniss Everdeen.

Look, Rudy was once called America's Mayor because of how he handled 9/11, but now, more than 20 years later, he's become a laughing stock who defends Trump and dyes his hair with shoe polish.

Guests have been told that gifts aren't necessary but referred people to an Amazon registry titled "Rudolph Giuliani… 80th birthday party, May 28, 2024," which contains a unique assortment of gifts. A home sleeper chair convertible bed, stain-blocking ceiling paint, a Braun electric razor, LED chandeliers, a Shure microphone, a "cooling" comforter, and an iPad have already been snapped up by guests, Page Six reports.

But there are still a bunch of random gifts left for last-minute shoppers, including rugs, a document scanner, a podcasting mic boom, the Armani Acqua Di Giò spritz, and a $3,199 flat-screen TV.

It's unsurprising that Giuliani is hitting up his rich friends for gifts, considering he's going through a rough financial patch. On May 10, the former politician was suspended from his WABC radio daily talk show because Giuliani violated the station's policy by continuing to spout his election denial nonsense, the New York Times reports. He also put his Manhattan apartment on the market for $5.7 million. But when there were no takers, the price was reduced by $400,000 three months later.

Which begs the question: If you own a multi-million-dollar apartment — and it's not your only home — why are you asking your friends for paint and razors?

Giuliani likely needs to sell since he had to file for bankruptcy last year due to a $148 million civil court ruling against him and looming legal bills.

Honestly, if anyone deserves to go broke, it's someone who supports Trump and tried to help overturn the 2020 election.