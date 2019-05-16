Tessa Thompson Is Inspiring AF on the Cover of TIME

The Avengers: Endgame and Men in Black: International star was honored by the magazine as a Next Generation Leader!

As part of their Next Generation Leaders series, TIME Magazine is honoring a bunch of cool AF young people who are "forging new paths" in the worlds of entertainment, politics, science, and more, and one of their cover stars also just so happens to be one of our all-time-faves: Tessa Thompson!

In her cover story, the openly bi actress, who has already been in so many blockbuster hits in the past few years like Avengers: Endgame, Creed, and the upcoming Men in Black: International, talked to TIME about the need for more diversity and inclusion—especially for queer people, women, and people of color—in the film industry.

"Inclusion doesn’t happen by mistake," she said when asked about being a vocal activist for change in Hollywood. "You have to push people. Sometimes shame is a powerful tool. That wasn’t necessarily my intention, but I don’t mind it being a dare."

Talking about why it's important that women and POC get a chance to have their art be made, since it leads to more opportunities for other marginalized folks, Tessa said:

"Every big opportunity I have been provided has always been with people of color. There is a long list of white, male filmmakers I would love to work with.But they just don’t see me. They just don’t."

We couldn't think of a more fitting person to include as a leader for the next generation! Congrats, Tessa!

