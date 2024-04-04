Scroll To Top
DragQueens

Here's why Drag Race fans think Mistress just came out as nonbinary

Here's why 'Drag Race' fans think Mistress just came out as nonbinary

Mistress Isabelle Brooks on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15
MTV

The RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 finalist is often creating some hilarious chaos on social media.

simbernardo

Is Kerri Colby collecting another gemstone?

This week, RuPaul’s Drag Race troll-in-chief Mistress Isabelle Brooks shared an X post with an out-of-drag picture. “Non-binary tea is valid [confused-face emoji],” the season 15 finalist wrote.

While this seems like another joke from Mistress, some fans are earnestly engaging with the post with actual reactions and questions. You can see the original post for yourself below.

For context, a TikTok video from Eureka — shared back in Jan. 2022 — has been recently making the rounds as a meme. In the video, Eureka is wearing an outfit with the transgender flag colors and walks into frame.

“Feel you fantasy any way you feel it,” the video reads, “Non-Binary Tea Is Valid!! Now watch a thic b*tch bussss’n.” The video is also audio-tagged with Saucy Santana’s “Material Girl.”

The “non-binary tea is valid” quote has become a meme within the Drag Race fandom, so that’s the reference that Mistress is pulling from in her latest X post.

@eurekaohara

#nonbinary #eurekaohara

To take the situation even further, Mistress then quote-tweeted her original post with a screenshot of text messages she’s exchanged with Drag Race season 14 star Bosco.

“Please please please help me I’m so f*cking scared [right now],” Mistress wrote in the texts. “You’re the only trans person I somewhat respect. Am I non binary?”

Bosco replied, “Definitely. We could go with ‘gender fluid’ for the PR of it all.”

We can always count on Mistress to make us giggle with her chaotic online energy!

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 airs every Friday on MTV.

DragQueens
bosco, eureka o'hara, gay meme, mistress isabelle brooks, nonbinary tea, rupaul's drag race season 15
Latest Stories

