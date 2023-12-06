Out pop star David Archuleta posted a photo with Diplo on Instagram today, and now we can’t stop thinking about this combo!

The photo features Archuleta standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the DJ. The former American Idol contestant is dressed in all black and has a massive smile, while Diplo is sporting a colorful puffer jacket and is pointing toward the camera.

Archuleta posted the chummy photo alongside a caption referencing the pair’s shared interest in musician and YouTube sensation Charlie Green (AKA CG5). “99% of our convo was about @cg5beats and figuring out what kind of music he makes. How would you describe cg5 music?” Archuleta wrote.