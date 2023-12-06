David Archuleta And Diplo Hung Out — We Thoughts & So Many Questions
David Archuleta And Diplo Hung Out — We Have Thoughts & So Many Questions
Archuleta posted a photo of the two music artists hanging out, making fans *ahem8 curious!
Out pop star David Archuleta posted a photo with Diplo on Instagram today, and now we can’t stop thinking about this combo!
The photo features Archuleta standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the DJ. The former American Idol contestant is dressed in all black and has a massive smile, while Diplo is sporting a colorful puffer jacket and is pointing toward the camera.
Archuleta posted the chummy photo alongside a caption referencing the pair’s shared interest in musician and YouTube sensation Charlie Green (AKA CG5). “99% of our convo was about @cg5beats and figuring out what kind of music he makes. How would you describe cg5 music?” Archuleta wrote.
Fans took to the comments to explain CG5’s music, while others were dreaming about the artists collaborating. “I need to figure out when the collab is happening,” one person commented, while the YouTuber himself left a simple fire emoji.
This Instagram post comes just days after Archuleta shared a TikTok where he talked about learning to use concealer to cover up a hickey, so of course, a curious fan wondered if Diplo could be the source of the love bite.
“Is that who gave you the mystery mark on your neck not too long ago?! I’m here for it,” someone wrote in the comments.
Archuleta came out back in 2021, but while Diplo has never publicly talked about being queer, he did admit to getting blow jobs from men in the past. “I’m sure I’ve gotten a blow job from a guy before. … For sure. 100 [percent], yeah,” the famed DJ said on an episode of Emily Ratajkowski’s podcastHigh Low, but added that he isn’t “aroused by men that much.”
After coming out Archuleta has struggled with his faith in light of his sexuality, eventually leading him to leave the Mormon church. Some fans commented that they were happy to see him out and living his best life.
“Yes, this is the first time I ever seen David let his sexy out and just own it,” a fan wrote. “So awesome! Everyone deserves to be comfortable in their own skin and enjoy life! You rock cutie!”
Whether these two artists are just friends or something more, we love seeing Archuleta out having the best time!
- Diplo Comes Out As ‘Not Not Gay’ & Dishes On Same-Sex Experiences ›
- Dove Cameron Steals The Show In New Music Video For Diplo's 'Use Me' ›
- David Archuleta Talks Coming Out, Dating Men & Getting Blocked on Apps ›
- After Coming Out, David Archuleta Thanks Supporters for Love ›
- David Archuleta Shades Man Who Alleged They Dated On TikTok ›