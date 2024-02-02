Scroll To Top
Strictly Come Dancing's John Whaite ties the knot with Paul Atkins

'Strictly Come Dancing's John Whaite ties the knot with Paul Atkins

'Strictly Come Dancing's John Whaite ties the knot with longtime fiancé Paul Atkins
Love always wins!

We love a happy ending, we love surprises, and this gives us both!

After a seven-year engagement and a brief period where they almost broke up, Strictly Come Dancing star John Whaite has tied the knot with his partner, graphic designer Paul Atkins.

Whaite shared the news on his Instagram page announcing the marriage in the caption, stating, “Our big day in the Big Apple. Mr & Mr.”

The carousel of black-and-white photos included in the post sees the couple sharing their special day together, with Whaite dressed in a kilt, Atkins sporting a beanie, and both of them rocking their leather jackets. The two photos from the ceremony show the moment leading up to the big kiss and a photo of Atkins smiling while Whaite kisses his cheek.

The quote attached to the post comes from Justice Anthony Kennedy during the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision to legalize same-sex marriage, arguing that homosexuals have no intention to disrespect marriage, but instead, “Their plea is that they do respect it, respect it so deeply that they seek to find fulfillment in themselves… They ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law. The Constitution grants them that right.”


On his Instagram story, Whaite said the two decided to “take advantage of the spouse ISA allowance” after 16 years together, and also noted how lucky we are to live in a time where two men can get married and people celebrate it, though that he’s “sure many queer kids live in deep fear that this would never happen (in some places that fear is still very much a reality.”

​Whaite also posted a picture alongside Yalenis, who officiated the wedding in the Ladies’ Pavilion in New York City, as well as their photographer, Emil Cohen, eating a Milk Bar pie.

After starting his television career by winning the third season of the Great British Bake Off, Whaite was part of the first male same-sex pairing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, but his time spent with dance partner Johannes Radebe almost broke up his relationship with Atkins after Whaite admitted he once started “falling in love” with Radebe.

Still, the two came back stronger than ever, and Whaite said it best himself: Love always wins. It has to.

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

