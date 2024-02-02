'Strictly Come Dancing's John Whaite ties the knot with Paul Atkins

We love a happy ending, we love surprises, and this gives us both!

After a seven-year engagement and a brief period where they almost broke up, Strictly Come Dancing star John Whaite has tied the knot with his partner, graphic designer Paul Atkins.

Whaite shared the news on his Instagram page announcing the marriage in the caption, stating, “Our big day in the Big Apple. Mr & Mr.”

See on Instagram ​The carousel of black-and-white photos included in the post sees the couple sharing their special day together, with Whaite dressed in a kilt, Atkins sporting a beanie, and both of them rocking their leather jackets. The two photos from the ceremony show the moment leading up to the big kiss and a photo of Atkins smiling while Whaite kisses his cheek. The quote attached to the post comes from Justice Anthony Kennedy during the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision to legalize same-sex marriage, arguing that homosexuals have no intention to disrespect marriage, but instead, “Their plea is that they do respect it, respect it so deeply that they seek to find fulfillment in themselves… They ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law. The Constitution grants them that right.”



Instagram (@john_whaite) On his Instagram story, Whaite said the two decided to “take advantage of the spouse ISA allowance” after 16 years together, and also noted how lucky we are to live in a time where two men can get married and people celebrate it, though that he’s “sure many queer kids live in deep fear that this would never happen (in some places that fear is still very much a reality.”

Instagram (@john_whaite) ​Whaite also posted a picture alongside Yalenis, who officiated the wedding in the Ladies’ Pavilion in New York City, as well as their photographer, Emil Cohen, eating a Milk Bar pie.

