Kit Connor's pull-up kiss in 'Romeo & Juliet' has us GAGGED and THIRSTY

Although the majority of the public has yet to see it, Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler made their debuts as Romeo and Juliet over the weekend, and those who have been blessed enough to have seen it already have given it nothing but some stellar and rave reviews.

Zegler previously shared with Vanity Fair that this version of the show, based on the iconic play by William Shakespeare with original music by Jack Antonoff, was all about "generational trauma" and the "world we leave behind for our children." "I think there’s a real deep importance to understand the world we are leaving behind for the next generation," she said. "And as someone who used to be the next generation and is now the generation, I cannot emphasize enough, as an American citizen, the importance of exercising your right to vote.” Despite some of the more modern aspects of the show, one clip from an X, formerly Twitter, user named lina started circulating after rumors spread that Connor showed off his muscles as he performed a pull-up to kiss Zegler.