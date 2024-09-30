Scroll To Top
Kit Connor's pull-up kiss in 'Romeo & Juliet' has us GAGGED and THIRSTY

English actor Kit O'Connor attends the world premiere of "The Wild Robot" at the Roy Thomson theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP) (Photo by GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images)
Geoff Robins/Getty Images; @waldorforbes/Twitter

We didn't think we could be so jealous of someone on the receiving end of a kiss

@andrewjstillman

Although the majority of the public has yet to see it, Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler made their debuts as Romeo and Juliet over the weekend, and those who have been blessed enough to have seen it already have given it nothing but some stellar and rave reviews.

Zegler previously shared with Vanity Fair that this version of the show, based on the iconic play by William Shakespeare with original music by Jack Antonoff, was all about "generational trauma" and the "world we leave behind for our children."

"I think there’s a real deep importance to understand the world we are leaving behind for the next generation," she said. "And as someone who used to be the next generation and is now the generation, I cannot emphasize enough, as an American citizen, the importance of exercising your right to vote.”

Despite some of the more modern aspects of the show, one clip from an X, formerly Twitter, user named lina started circulating after rumors spread that Connor showed off his muscles as he performed a pull-up to kiss Zegler.

The clip, which has since gone viral, features an audible gasp from the audience as Connor pulls himself up and effectively set the Twittersphere on fire.

Listen, we already thought we were in love with the Heartstopper star, but we are just in awe of this as anybody else. Now that the show has made its official debut and more people are bound to see it through its run in February 2025, we're sure this particular kiss will be up there with the famous upside-down Spider-man kiss shared between Kirsten Dunst and Toby Maguire -- though this one has to be performed live and nightly.

Keep scrolling for our favorite reactions to the kiss, and be sure to book your tickets at RomeoandJulietNYC.com if you'd like to see the show for yourself.

Latest Stories

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

