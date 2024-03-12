Scroll To Top
Did Lukas Gage just reveal he's dating Saltburn's Archie Madekwe?

Archie Madekwe and Lukas Gage
Shutterstock

We'd love to see these two stars romantically linked!

Is White Lotus star Lukas Gage off the market again?!

At the Vanity Fair party last week, Gage caused quite the stir when he introduced Saltburn hottie Archie Madekwe as his husband.

"Yeah this is my new husband," Gage cheekily said when questioned by the paparazzi while getting out of a car.

But sadly for the shippers out there, it looks like the admission was actually a joke.

In a follow-up interview with TMZ, Gage said, "No, we're not married. We are friends." Adding that "Archie's the best."

While the Euphoria star may not be dating Madekwe, he said he doesn't mind being romantically linked to his friend. "I'll take it as a compliment. Archie is a hottie. He's a good one."

This comes after he split from his husband, Chris Appleton, last year because of "irreconcilable differences" after only six months of marriage.

Since then, he's spent some time on dating apps, including joining Hinge at the beginning of the year, but he admitted he's taken a step back from them — at least for now.

"I took a break from them," he told TMZ. "They're not for me right now. Right now, I'm finding myself. I'm just loving — I'm dating me."

While talking to People, Gage explained that he's learned a lot over the course of the last year. "It's been great. It's been a year of learning, growing, changing — yeah, just constant change," the 28-year-old actor said at the SXSW premiere of his new film Roadhouse, in which he stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. "Life's always changing."

He added, "Everything's great. Yeah, it's been really good."

CelebritiesDatingGayEntertainmentMovies
entertainmentlukas gagearchie madekwecelebritiescelebschris appletondating rumorsgay
author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she's not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

