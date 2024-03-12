Did Lukas Gage just reveal he's dating 'Saltburn's Archie Madekwe?

Is White Lotus star Lukas Gage off the market again?!

At the Vanity Fair party last week, Gage caused quite the stir when he introduced Saltburn hottie Archie Madekwe as his husband.

"Yeah this is my new husband," Gage cheekily said when questioned by the paparazzi while getting out of a car.

But sadly for the shippers out there, it looks like the admission was actually a joke.

In a follow-up interview with TMZ, Gage said, "No, we're not married. We are friends." Adding that "Archie's the best."

While the Euphoria star may not be dating Madekwe, he said he doesn't mind being romantically linked to his friend. "I'll take it as a compliment. Archie is a hottie. He's a good one."

This comes after he split from his husband, Chris Appleton, last year because of "irreconcilable differences" after only six months of marriage.

Since then, he's spent some time on dating apps, including joining Hinge at the beginning of the year, but he admitted he's taken a step back from them — at least for now.

"I took a break from them," he told TMZ. "They're not for me right now. Right now, I'm finding myself. I'm just loving — I'm dating me."

While talking to People, Gage explained that he's learned a lot over the course of the last year. "It's been great. It's been a year of learning, growing, changing — yeah, just constant change," the 28-year-old actor said at the SXSW premiere of his new film Roadhouse, in which he stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. "Life's always changing."

He added, "Everything's great. Yeah, it's been really good."