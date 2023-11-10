Scroll To Top
10 Gorgeous Pics Of Colman Domingo To Celebrate Rustin

10 Gorgeous Pics Of Colman Domingo To Celebrate 'RUSTIN'

Colman Domingo
DFree/Shutterstock

The biopic drops on Netflix this month.

rachelkiley


Colman DomingoDFree/Shutterstock

There’s no denying that Colman Domingo’s star has been on the rise over the past decade, from Selma to Euphoria, Fear the Walking Dead to Candyman, he absolutely never disappoints.

Rustin is the next of several queer projects this Emmy winner has in the pipeline. The biographical drama follows openly gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, one of the leaders who organized the 1963 March on Washington alongside Martin Luther King.

Domingo plays the titular role in the film, which also stars Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, CCH Pounder, Jeffrey Wright, Johnny Ramey, and Audra McDonald, based on a screenplay by Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black, directed by George C. Wolfe. Rustin is currently screening in select theaters for a limited time before its release on Netflix November 17.

Just like the Passing Strange star never disappoints on screen, he also never disappoints on Instagram! So let’s celebrate the release of this monumental film with a round-up of some of his casually smoking best looks!

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

