'Don't Say Gay' Author Joe Harding Sentenced To Prison On Fraud Charges

Today, we’re saying GAY louder than ever!

The disgraced legislator who wrote Florida’s “don’t say gay” law will now serve four months in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor sentenced former Florida Rep. Joe Harding Thursday, nearly seven months after the Republican politician pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements to investigators.

The judge ordered Harding to serve four months in federal prison followed by two years of probation. Harding resigned from the Florida legislature after he was indicted for defrauding federal loan programs intended to help business owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors say he obtained $150,000 in loans from the Small Business Administration for companies that no longer operated and applied some of the money directly toward credit card debt or transferred it into personal accounts.