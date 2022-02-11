Kim Petras' Horny New EP Shows Us All Who the 'Throat Goat' Is

The phrase quickly began trending on Twitter and the memes are hysterical.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, pop princess Kim Petras released her filthy new EP Slut Pop.

According to a press release, the EP sees Petras "fully embracing her sexuality as a woman. Inspired by the sex worker community and the way that society unfairly stigmatizes them, the EP is a fun and freeing reminder that no one should be ashamed (or be shamed) for being sexual."

The song titles include "Treat Me Like A Slut", "Superpower B*tch" and "Throat Goat", the latter of which promptly began trending on Twitter and ignited a flurry of confusion alongside hilariously gay memes.

This project is completely separate from her upcoming album, which will feature Kim's recent singles “Future Starts Now” and “Coconuts,” but Petras promises that's coming soon as well!

Stream Slut Pop below: