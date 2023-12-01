Dave Chappelle Torpedos His Career Again By Posing With Lauren Boebert

Just when you thought your opinion of comedian Dave Chappelle couldn’t get any lower, he visits Capitol Hill and poses for a photo with anti-trans Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).

It’s truly a feat to be so terrible that you both look worse for being seen together.

Chappelle announced to the world that he’s a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) two years ago when he made transphobic “jokes” during his Netflix special The Closer, and now he seems to have no issue with buddying up to the vilest end of the political spectrum.

Boebert, the queen of anti-LGBTQ+ remarks, posted a smiling selfie she took with Chappelle and Freedom Caucus member Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-CA), who has pushed the disgusting right-wing rhetoric that gay people are pedophiles.

Just three people who understand that there’s only two genders 😄 pic.twitter.com/uWz0Kwbcwj — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) November 30, 2023 “Just three people who understand that there’s only two genders,” Boebert wrote on X (formerly Twitter), implying that the threesome’s shares the belief that trans people don’t exist. A video of the interaction between the stand-up comic and the two politicians was also posted on social media. “Thanks for all you do,” Luna said to Chappelle; he then thanked her before they posed for the selfie together alongside Boebert.