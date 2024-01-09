MAGA Queen MTG humiliated after no one shows up to her book signing & we're CACKLING

The MAGA queen is mega sad!

Far-right Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has made a fool of herself yet again, this time because no one showed up to her book signing event.

Over the weekend, Greene traveled around Florida hosting signings for her tell-all book MTG, which hit shelves on November 21, but the crowds were…almost nonexistent.

The delicious irony of a Trump-supporting book banner not being able to sell her book is feeding our souls!

Thankfully, Greene couldn't hide her humiliation because intrepid X users (formerly Twitter) took to the social media platform to post a photo of the anti-LGBTQ+ politician signing her book in an empty outdoor venue for a singular person, according to Queerty.

Huge crowd today at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s book signing in Daytona Beach. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/cI02xxt26A — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) January 8, 2024 We'd almost feel sorry for her if she wasn't such a conspiracy theory-spewing, gay-hating Trump acolyte. But we don't because who are we to stand in the way of Karma? The MAGA queen was also seen signing books at what looked like a preschool, where pictures posted to X show her signing one of her books to…no one? You'd think there'd be photos if there were crowds around the block.

Lots of books. No people. pic.twitter.com/8MNwD9hD7c — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 6, 2024 This wasn't the only humiliation she suffered while on her book tour; a Florida venue also canceled her book signing after it was discovered that the event was being advertised, in part, as a celebration of the third anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol, the New York Times reports. Organized by the Osceola County Republican Party in central Florida, the event was supposed to be hosted by the Westgate Resorts in Kissimmee, Fla. But the venue pulled out after Democratic State Representative Anna V. Eskamani went on social media to post a screenshot of a text showing that the book signing was being held on the "3rd Anniversary of Jan 6." "Just another day in Florida where the local Republican Party in Osceola County is hosting an 'anniversary' event to mark January 6th and Marjorie Taylor Green is the 'special' guest," Eskamani wrote on X. "Was really hoping this was a joke when I first saw it."

Just another day in Florida where the local Republican Party in Osceola County is hosting an “anniversary” event to mark January 6th and Marjorie Taylor Green is the “special” guest. Was really hoping this was a joke when I first saw it. 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/w9fqRovG7o — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) January 3, 2024 Westgate Resorts responded to the backlash, writing in a statement, "Please be advised that Westgate was not made aware of the purpose of this event when we were approached to host a book-signing." Instead of apologizing for the poor taste of using the insurrection as an advertising tool to try and sell her book, Greene pushed yet another conspiracy theory and blamed Democrats instead. Predictable. "The Communist Democrats tried to shut down my book signing. They lost!" she wrote on X. I hate to tell you this, but Democrats don't have to lift a finger to ruin your event when no one wants to read your book. Scratch that; we actually loved telling you that.