Peacock teases Stormy Daniels documentary with new trailer & we're intrigued!
Stormy promises to tell Daniels' story "in her own words."
The documentary on adult film star Stormy Daniels is headed to Peacock, and the first look has just arrived.
Daniels gained public attention during Donald Trump’s presidency when she revealed that his lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 shortly before the 2016 election to stay silent about an affair she claimed to have had with Trump roughly a decade earlier.
Stormy promises to share Daniels’ “story and account of the events that have become part of American history,” according to the official synopsis.
“The film takes the audience behind the curtain as Stormy navigates being a mother, an artist, and an advocate working hard to reinvent herself, while still grappling with the bombshell that went off in her life five years earlier,” it continues. “From reporters to lawyers to politicians, many have attempted to define Stormy Daniels. Stormy tells the unvarnished truth about an unlikely American icon — this time, in her own words.”
Notably, a 2011 interview with Daniels was published for the first time by In Touch Weekly following her coming forward about the payoff in 2018. She also did an interview with 60 Minutes that same year, which drew the program’s largest audience in a decade.
Trump has denied ever having an affair with Daniels, although he did admit to reimbursing Cohen the $130,000 he paid her to keep her quiet—after initially denying any knowledge of the payment.
Stormy will be available on Peacock March 18, but in the meantime, you can check out the teaser trailer below:
