Viral post says more people regret Harry Potter tattoos than gender affirming surgery & we CACKLE

When the Harry Potter series first hit shelves, it became an instant classic, with hordes of fans lining up for each new book release and movie premiere. But now that author J.K. Rowling has proven herself to be a transphobic monster, people who celebrated their love of the franchise with a tattoo are regretting it.

You know who isn't regretting their choice? People who got gender affirming surgery, according to a now-viral social media post.

“I recently discovered that Harry Potter tattoos have a higher regret rate than gender-affirming surgeries and that’s very funny,” a new post going viral hilariously points out.

The meme has made the rounds on social media in the past, but it really skyrocketed today when it was reposted on X by Lindy Ford (@lindoawg). It has already racked up 7 million views, likely because of how much Rowling’s trans hate has been in the news lately. "I reposted it because it made me laugh, but also because I think it’s something to think about," Ford tells PRIDE. "With so many surgeries falling under the 'gender affirmation' umbrella, like breast augmentation on cis women, I think it would be pretty difficult to prove that those are regretted more than a tacky tattoo." As fans of the fantasy series grew into adulthood, many of those people who loved the series decided to ink it on their skin permanently, but then Rowling started spewing anti-trans hate on the internet —she's currently being investigated in Paris for claiming a female Olympic boxer is actually a man — and suddenly people stopped wanting to associate themselves with something she created. In case you need any more proof that TERFS ruin everything.

While we don't have specific statistics on how many people wish they'd never gotten a Harry Potter tattoo, more than 25 percent of people regret their tattoos, according to Psychology Today. Compare that to the less than 1 percent of people who regret getting gender affirming care. TERFs love to claim that people are making choices about their own body that they'll regret, but guess what? A quarter of people who get tattoos wish they hadn't, while only a nearly statistically insignificant amount of people wish they hadn't gone through with gender-affirming surgery.

In fact, there are people all over social media and Reddit posting pics of their Harry Potter tattoos and lamenting that they now want to get it covered up or removed because of J.K. Rowling's seemingly never-ending transphobia. And for good reason, Rowling seems to have made it her mission in life to perpetuate harmful anti-trans rhetoric, including that gender-affirming surgery and hormone therapy are a new form of gay conversion therapy. "Many, myself included, believe we are watching a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people, who are being set on a lifelong path of medicalization that may result in the loss of their fertility and/or full sexual function," Rowling posted on X (then Twitter) back in 2020. One person — who called Rowling a "twat” — transformed the Deathly Hollows symbol they had tattooed on their back into a "trans support piece" by covering it in roses with the words "trans lives matter" at the bottom.