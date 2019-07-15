Gigi Gorgeous & Nats Getty Tied the Knot Over the Weekend

One of our all-time fave YouTubers and past PRIDE guest editor Gigi Gorgeous officially got married this weekend to her longtime girlfriend Nats Getty, and from the looks of some of the pics from their ceremony, it was a magical and glorious event.

"The most magical moment of my life," Nats wrote in an emotional Instagram post following the couple's gorgeous-looking ceremony. "I’m so blessed to be married to the most incredible woman in the world. Thank you baby for choosing me and making each day of my life such a blessing. I love you so incredibly much words will never describe."

(Okay, who decided to cut onions in here!?? *wipes tears*)

The two, who have been together since 2016, first got engaged last year, and although the firework-filled Paris proposal was epic in its own right, last weekend's ceremony was surely one for the books, taking place on the beach in Montecito, California.

We suddenly believe in true love again...

Congrats, Gigi and Nats!! <3