Lady Gaga Gives Us a Taste of Chromatica With Original Oreo Cookie

Lady Gaga took us all to Chromatica earlier this year with her Grammy-nominated studio album, but have you ever wondered what Chromatica tastes like?

Wonder no more, Chromatica is coming to stores near you. Lady Gaga teamed up with an Oreo for her own, original cookie!

According to the press release, "the Lady Gaga Themed OREO Cookies are pink-colored Golden OREO cookies with green colored creme and feature three Chromatica-inspired designs embossed onto the wafer."

"This collab is inspired by the world of Chromatica, where kindness rules all things,” Lady Gaga said. “I love these pink cookies with green creme, and hope they brighten your day as much as they do mine!”

There's no release date for the Chromatica cookie just yet but 6-cookie packs will be available in January for a limited time only, while supplies last.

And there's another option if you can't wait till 2021.

"Sign up for the Lady Gaga x OREO Stan Club starting today, December 2, to be notified when the cookies officially drop," revealed OREO. "The first 1,000 subscribers will receive a complimentary pack of Lady Gaga Themed OREO cookies, when it becomes available. Go to LadyGagaOREOStanClub.com for more details. Site will be live this afternoon - so hit that refresh to make sure you don’t miss out."

And the kindness train isn't over yet. Gaga and OREO have also launched Sing It With OREO. "Starting December 15, 2020 through April 30, 2021, the pair will encourage fans to send uplifting OREOgrams to loved ones for the chance to win an assortment of Lady Gaga swag and experiences - including a grand prize flyaway concert and meet and greet experience."

Whose mouths are headed to Chromatica?