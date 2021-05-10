Surprise! Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Have a Baby Girl Together

Orange Is the New Black star Samira Wiley and Tales of the City writer Lauren Morelli celebrated Mother's Day yesterday by sharing a picture of their baby girl, George Elizabeth.

"Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child—our gorgeous daughter, George," Wiley wrote on Instagram.

The lesbian power couple has not even mentioned the pregnancy until now, four weeks after George's birth, so the news came as a surprise to fans.

"Welcome to the world, babygirl," Wiley continued. "We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother’s Day two ladies could ask for."

"4 weeks ago today, our daughter came into the world and changed everything," Morelli wrote on her own Instagram page. "We are so happy, so grateful, and so tired."

Niecy Nash, Lena Waithe, Christian Siriano, and more celebrities celebrated the news by congratulating the couple on social media.

"So happy for you all," commented The Good Place star D'Arcy Carden.

Congratulations to the new parents!