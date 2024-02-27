Scroll To Top
Mistress apologizes to Drag Race fans & opens up about struggles

Mistress Isabelle Brooks via Instagram
Instagram (@mistressisabellebrooks)

We love and stan Mistress Isabelle Brooks!

simbernardo

Awe, M.I.B.!

Mistress Isabelle Brooks is known for being shady and “cutting up” with other RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni… even though she’s gotten a lot of hatred from a certain segment of the fandom since appearing in season 15 and going on to be a finalist.

While Mistress has continued to rise above the drama and the shenanigans from fans on social media, she’s taken the time to share a little bit of vulnerability and have some #RealTalk on the timeline this week.

“I don’t ever come on here with real sh*t, and I like to use my platform to be light-hearted and fun,” Mistress wrote in an X post. “I’ve been really going through some sh*t, and I have been beyond depressed and not myself. So I’m sorry if I’ve let some of y’all down with not going live or posting as much.”

She continued, “I see the comments and messages. I know y’all want more content and videos… things like that require me being my authentic funny self & that’s just been out of reach at the moment. I’m coming back stronger than ever, and I’m so excited for the future. I love y’all so much.”

In recent weeks, we’ve seen Mistress cohosting an episode of Sibling Rivalry with Bob The Drag Queen (with whom she had a funny and fake feud) and launching her very own YouTube channel (@mistressisabellebrooks) with guests like Plane Jane and Dawn. However, it seems like something else is going on in her life — prompting the X posts she shared on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

While it’s not exactly clear what’s going on in Mistress’ life at the moment, we obviously respect her privacy. This could be a personal matter or just something that she’d rather not share with the entire world. But given how many times her Instagram account was taken down in 2023 by fans targeting her, we do hope that this isn’t yet another incident related to social media trolls.

We’re always rooting for Mistress and appreciate how funny she can be at all times, but it’s also important to stand by our faves when they’re not feeling their best and need a second to get back up.

Sending your way all of our love, M.I.B.!

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 airs every Friday on MTV.

DragQueens
bob the drag queendawnmistress isabelle brooksplane janerupauls drag racerupaul’s drag race season 15
Latest Stories

author avatar

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo Sim is experiencing the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

