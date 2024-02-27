Mistress apologizes to 'Drag Race' fans & opens up about struggles

Awe, M.I.B.!

Mistress Isabelle Brooks is known for being shady and “cutting up” with other RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni… even though she’s gotten a lot of hatred from a certain segment of the fandom since appearing in season 15 and going on to be a finalist.

While Mistress has continued to rise above the drama and the shenanigans from fans on social media, she’s taken the time to share a little bit of vulnerability and have some #RealTalk on the timeline this week.

“I don’t ever come on here with real sh*t, and I like to use my platform to be light-hearted and fun,” Mistress wrote in an X post. “I’ve been really going through some sh*t, and I have been beyond depressed and not myself. So I’m sorry if I’ve let some of y’all down with not going live or posting as much.”

She continued, “I see the comments and messages. I know y’all want more content and videos… things like that require me being my authentic funny self & that’s just been out of reach at the moment. I’m coming back stronger than ever, and I’m so excited for the future. I love y’all so much.”