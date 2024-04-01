Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan share exciting IVF update: 'IM PREGNANT'

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan are having a baby!
The influencer couple took to Instagram over the weekend to share the exciting news, with Farago writing, “AHH IM PREGNANT.”
“We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you,” she said. “We’ve brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn’t wait to bring you along for the win. I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there’s so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling!”
The couple has previously kept followers updated on their journey with IVF, including an embryo transfer that sadly didn't take back in February.
Sullivan shared his own celebration of Farago’s pregnancy on Sunday, which he said was the perfect time for the announcement, as it coincided with Transgender Day of Visibility.
We’re pregnant! Its been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV was the perfect day to let you all in on our celebration 👶🏻👶🏻. Im so proud of @Francesca Farago for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day. Thank you for following our journey, and heres to more trans joy!✨
He also added in the comments that their baby—or babies—will arrive in November or December of this year. The hope for twins is on par with prior public remarks they’ve made about trying to add to their family, with Farago saying on a podcast last year that the plan was “his egg, my egg, same sperm.”
Farago and Sullivan have been dating since 2021, taking a break while Farago participated in Perfect Match on Netflix. They got engaged in April of last year, but decided to hold off on getting married until after they expanded their family, which currently includes Sullivan’s 15-year-old child, Arlo.
