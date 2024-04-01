Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan share exciting IVF update: 'IM PREGNANT'

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan share exciting IVF update: 'IM PREGNANT'

Jesse Sullivan and Francesca Farago
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The influencer couple got engaged last spring.

rachelkiley

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan are having a baby!

The influencer couple took to Instagram over the weekend to share the exciting news, with Farago writing, “AHH IM PREGNANT.”

“We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you,” she said. “We’ve brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn’t wait to bring you along for the win. I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there’s so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling!”

The couple has previously kept followers updated on their journey with IVF, including an embryo transfer that sadly didn't take back in February.

Sullivan shared his own celebration of Farago’s pregnancy on Sunday, which he said was the perfect time for the announcement, as it coincided with Transgender Day of Visibility.

@jessesulli

We’re pregnant! Its been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV was the perfect day to let you all in on our celebration 👶🏻👶🏻. Im so proud of @Francesca Farago for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day. Thank you for following our journey, and heres to more trans joy!✨

He also added in the comments that their baby—or babies—will arrive in November or December of this year. The hope for twins is on par with prior public remarks they’ve made about trying to add to their family, with Farago saying on a podcast last year that the plan was “his egg, my egg, same sperm.”

Farago and Sullivan have been dating since 2021, taking a break while Farago participated in Perfect Match on Netflix. They got engaged in April of last year, but decided to hold off on getting married until after they expanded their family, which currently includes Sullivan’s 15-year-old child, Arlo.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
CelebritiesTrans
francesca faragojesse sullivanpregnancytransgender
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio