Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan share exciting IVF update: 'IM PREGNANT'

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan are having a baby!

The influencer couple took to Instagram over the weekend to share the exciting news, with Farago writing, “AHH IM PREGNANT.”

“We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you,” she said. “We’ve brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn’t wait to bring you along for the win. I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there’s so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling!”

See on Instagram The couple has previously kept followers updated on their journey with IVF, including an embryo transfer that sadly didn't take back in February. Sullivan shared his own celebration of Farago’s pregnancy on Sunday, which he said was the perfect time for the announcement, as it coincided with Transgender Day of Visibility.