JK Rowling sparks another controversy with upsetting Mother's Day post

The United Kingdom celebrated Mother’s Day on March 10 — and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling spent it by doing what she does best: spewing trans hate!

The author posted two separate times, the first wishing a “Happy Birthing Parent Day to all whose large gametes were fertilized resulting in small humans whose sex was assigned by doctors making mostly lucky guesses.”

After the “shocking” backlash the post received (is she really not used to this by now?), Rowling doubled down on her thoughts with a second post saying, “Devastated and bewildered that my embrace of inclusive language has angered its most enthusiastic devotees, so let’s just say: Happy Mother’s Day to all females who’ve raised children.”

Over the last few years, Rowling has increasingly made herself a voice for trans hatred, which has ultimately divided her once-devout fanbase and ruined a lot of people’s favorite childhood stories. The tweets come on the heels of another controversy Rowling has been wrapped up in over the last week after former Big Brother UK contestant India Willoughby reported her to the police for misgendering her.