JK Rowling sparks another controversy with upsetting Mother's Day post
JK Rowling sparks another controversy with upsetting Mother's Day post
Imagine how exhausted we are!
The United Kingdom celebrated Mother’s Day on March 10 — and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling spent it by doing what she does best: spewing trans hate!
The author posted two separate times, the first wishing a “Happy Birthing Parent Day to all whose large gametes were fertilized resulting in small humans whose sex was assigned by doctors making mostly lucky guesses.”
After the “shocking” backlash the post received (is she really not used to this by now?), Rowling doubled down on her thoughts with a second post saying, “Devastated and bewildered that my embrace of inclusive language has angered its most enthusiastic devotees, so let’s just say: Happy Mother’s Day to all females who’ve raised children.”
Over the last few years, Rowling has increasingly made herself a voice for trans hatred, which has ultimately divided her once-devout fanbase and ruined a lot of people’s favorite childhood stories.
The tweets come on the heels of another controversy Rowling has been wrapped up in over the last week after former Big Brother UK contestant India Willoughby reported her to the police for misgendering her.
The complaint, according to the police, did not meet the terms for a criminal threshold.
Still, Rowling’s most recent display of hatred has further solidified the cracks she’s created in her fanbase, who continue to dwindle every time she sends out another tweet.
Rowling initially caused upset back in 2020. After she retweeted an op-ed about “people who menstruate,” she wrote a lengthy op-ed of her own on her website, though she said she wrote the piece “without any desire to add to” the “issue surrounded by toxicity.”
Four years later, she’s still in the heat of the fire and makes it worse all the time.
In the words of Jeff Tiedrich, she could have just said nothing, and we'd probably all be the better for it.
Scroll through for some other reactions to Rowling’s most recent display of hatred.