Alexander Skarsgård will play Harry Melling's 24/7 dom in an upcoming kinky, queer romance

Alexander Skarsgard and Harry Melling are set to star in the movie Pillion about a king gay biker
Hollywood is about to get a little kinkier and a lot gayer!

Smoking hot actor Alexander Skarsgård is about to make all of your kinky dreams come true with his upcoming role in Pillion, a film about a gay dom/sub relationship set in the world of queer bikers!

In it, Skarsgård (True Blood, Succession) plays Ray, a leader of a motorcycle club, who picks shy wallflower Collin (The Queen's Gambit's Harry Melling) to be his submissive in a movie described as a "fun and filthy romance with heart." Collin leaves his boring suburban life behind when Ray introduces him to "a community of kinky, queer bikers and taking all sorts of virginities along the way," according to Variety. "But as Colin steps deeper into Ray's world of rules and mysteries, he begins to question whether the life of a 24/7 submissive is for him. Has he found his calling, or simply swapped one form of suffocation for another?"

A movie that promises to be super kinky, sexy, and queer? We'll be first in line to buy tickets!

Based on Adam Mars-Jones' award-winning novel "Box Hill," Pillion is slated to begin filming in the UK this summer before eventually premiering at the Cannes Film Festival and is the debut feature for director Harry Lighton.

"Harry is a filmmaker who is drawn to risk and fascinated by the potential to find surprising complexity in everyday life," Element Pictures producer Emma Norton said. "We love this about him and believe that 'Pillion' is the perfect expression of his talent, bravery and ambition."

Film distributor Cornerstone's Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder called the casting "inspired" — with Skarsgård as a dom, we'd have to agree — and described the script as "equally compelling and shocking as it is funny and entertaining."

The adorably nerdy Melling playing opposite dreamboat Skarsgård as his 24/7 sub is all we really need to know about this movie!

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

