Smoking hot actor Alexander Skarsgård is about to make all of your kinky dreams come true with his upcoming role in Pillion, a film about a gay dom/sub relationship set in the world of queer bikers!

In it, Skarsgård (True Blood, Succession) plays Ray, a leader of a motorcycle club, who picks shy wallflower Collin (The Queen's Gambit's Harry Melling) to be his submissive in a movie described as a "fun and filthy romance with heart." Collin leaves his boring suburban life behind when Ray introduces him to "a community of kinky, queer bikers and taking all sorts of virginities along the way," according to Variety. "But as Colin steps deeper into Ray's world of rules and mysteries, he begins to question whether the life of a 24/7 submissive is for him. Has he found his calling, or simply swapped one form of suffocation for another?"

A movie that promises to be super kinky, sexy, and queer? We'll be first in line to buy tickets!