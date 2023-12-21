This Banned LGBTQ+ Movie Is FINALLY Getting A Theatrical Release, Here's How To See It

The People’s Joker is finally going to be seen by the people!

Last year, Vera Drew’s queer parody of the world of Gotham made waves in the festival circuit when it was suddenly pulled after a single screening due to “rights issues.” Although Warner Bros never publicly commented on the situation, it appeared at the time that they may have issued a cease-and-desist against the film, despite the fact that it was positioned as a parody.

In a somewhat surprising twist, The People’s Joker, which Drew describes as “a DIY community project for queer artists,” will now receive a theatrical release after being acquired by distributor Altered Innocence.

The film is set in a world where comedy is illegal, and follows Joker the Harlequin (Drew) as a “painfully unfunny aspiring clown” who ends up creating an “illegal anti-comedy troupe” while struggling with questions about gender identity.

“Vera Drew has taken her own life experiences and traumas to craft an entirely new genre of cinema that blurs the lines between documentary, coming-of-age film, and parody,” Altered Innocence founder Frank Jaffe said in a statement. “We couldn't be more thrilled to champion this bold, intelligent, and hilarious piece of queer cinema that audiences around the globe have fallen in love with.”

In addition to starring in The People’s Joker, Drew also directed, co-wrote, and edited the film. It features cameos from Bob Odenkirk, Maria Bamford, Tim Heidecker, and Scott Aukerman, and also stars Lynn Downey, Nathan Faustyn, and Kane Distler. Bri LeRose co-wrote the script, and Joey Lyons served as producer.

This is one we’ve been hoping would make its way out into the world ever since the commotion caused last year, and it sounds like the wait won’t be too much longer. The theatrical debut is currently planned for April 5 in New York City, with additional screenings to be announced later.