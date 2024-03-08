Scroll To Top
Peppermint dishes EPIC speech about trans people on Traitors reunion

Peppermint dishes EPIC speech about trans people on 'Traitors' reunion

Peppermint on The Traitor season 2 reunion
Peacock

"People have to rely on the biases that they bring into the game," she said during the reunion.

@andrewjstillman

After an insane second season of Peacock’s The Traitors, universally beloved RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 runner-up Peppermint finally got a chance during the series’ reunion special to express how she really felt about her shocking elimination.

After admitting that she loved the show and that she was “gagging” when she got the call to join the cast, Peppermint added, “It was upsetting to be suddenly sort of cast out instantly.”

Notably, Peppermint was the only trans contestant in season 2, as well as the only Drag Race alum, whereas multiple other competitors had pre-existing friendships and alliances from their real lives and original shows.

Peppermint’s elimination happened after a misunderstanding between her and Real World castmate Trishelle Cannatella. Even though Peppermint noted that she understands someone has to go first in these types of shows, “people have to rely on the biases that they bring into the game, which end up targeting whoever’s the most different from the group.”

From here, Peppermint recalled the painful experience she went through as the only LGBTQ+ person in her high school, which brought up some repressed moments as she struggled to finish her thoughts.

“Yes, I’m a drag entertainer, but I am so much more than that,” she said as she pulled herself together. “And in addition to this being, like, an opportunity for entertainment, I understand that, with all of the anti-trans legislation in our country right now, this moment is bigger than just me coming to play a game.”

After another pause where fellow cast member Phaedra Parks (Real Housewives of Atlanta) encouraged Peppermint to take her time, she continued, “Most people don’t know someone who’s trans in their personal life, which means that they learn about how to interact with us from TV, so I was heartbroken that I wasn’t able to see that a little longer.”

Host Andy Cohen then reminded her that, in her own way, she did see that through, because though her time was brief on the show, it still left an impact.

As the series heads into its third season, we can only hope the producers at Peacock are listening, and that next season can have a little more representation so there isn’t just one person shouldering the burden.

You can watch Peppermint’s heartfelt speech below, as reposted by Parade‘s Mike Bloom.

TV
andy cohendrag queenpeacockrupaul's drag racethe traitorspeppermintPeppermint
Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

