Peppermint dishes EPIC speech about trans people on 'Traitors' reunion

After an insane second season of Peacock’s The Traitors, universally beloved RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 runner-up Peppermint finally got a chance during the series’ reunion special to express how she really felt about her shocking elimination.

After admitting that she loved the show and that she was “gagging” when she got the call to join the cast, Peppermint added, “It was upsetting to be suddenly sort of cast out instantly.”

Notably, Peppermint was the only trans contestant in season 2, as well as the only Drag Race alum, whereas multiple other competitors had pre-existing friendships and alliances from their real lives and original shows.

Peppermint’s elimination happened after a misunderstanding between her and Real World castmate Trishelle Cannatella. Even though Peppermint noted that she understands someone has to go first in these types of shows, “people have to rely on the biases that they bring into the game, which end up targeting whoever’s the most different from the group.”

From here, Peppermint recalled the painful experience she went through as the only LGBTQ+ person in her high school, which brought up some repressed moments as she struggled to finish her thoughts.

“Yes, I’m a drag entertainer, but I am so much more than that,” she said as she pulled herself together. “And in addition to this being, like, an opportunity for entertainment, I understand that, with all of the anti-trans legislation in our country right now, this moment is bigger than just me coming to play a game.”