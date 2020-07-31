This Mom's Reaction to She-Ra's Catradora Kiss Is So Wholesome & Pure

This mom is a huge Catradora shipper, and we love to see it!!!

Even though it ended its 5-season run earlier this year, Netflix and DreamWorks' She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has left a lasting impact on many LGBTQ+ fans and viewers all over the world.

Proudly showcasing queer characters from the very start, the animated series quickly become one of the most queer-inclusive and gender-diverse animated kids shows ever created, and that spirit of inclusion culminated in the series finale when the two main characters, Adora (Aimee Carrero) and Catra (AJ Michalka), declared their love for each other and shared an unforgettable first kiss.

Just like the series, the She-Ra fanbase is also diverse AF and comprised of people of all ages! And one of those fans is Twitter user @ADORAGRAYSKULL's sweet, lovely mom, who was captured on video during the moment she watched Catradroa (Adora and Catra's ship name) become official!

Filled with fangirl sobs and happy, giddy laughter, @ADORAGRAYSKULL's mom's reaction to Catradora's epic kiss echoed the same reaction of many fans all over the world who were so happy to see two queer main characters get recognized as canon.

Tweeting to creator and showrunner Noelle Stevenson, @ADORAGRAYSKULL also revealed that She-Ra is their moms fave new show. (Same, sis!)

The pure, wholesome moment was everything and it quickly started making its rounds on the web, even catching the attention of She-Ra's voice actress Aimee Carrero!

With all the darkness going on in the world right now, it's nice to see She-Ra bringing some much-needed (and queer AF) light and happiness to the world!

Watch She-Ra and the Princesses of Power on Netflix!