Vita and Virginia Trailer Reveals Sapphic Side of Literary Icons

The British spit out period pieces at such a rapid pace they’re probably their number one export. But despite such gems as Tipping the Velvet and the more recent Gentleman Jack, most of them are, of course, still heterosexual af.

Fortunately for us, a new queer lady film is headed our way SO SOON!!! And the trailer just dropped.

Vita and Virginia is the long awaited screen adaptation of a 1992 play about the poet and novelist Vita Sackville-West (Gemma Arterton) and literary icon Virginia Woolf (Elizabeth Debicki) and their passionate affair. The story is based upon their real life love letters.

The film underwent a lot of casting changes in its early stages, with queer icon Eva Green initially signed on to play Virginia. She was replaced at one point by Andrea Riseborough due to scheduling issues, before Debicki ultimately took on the part.

If the trailer is any indication, the affair between the two, as played out on screen, will be wrought with longing and heartache. Everyone certainly knows there will be no happy ending here, so it’s the rollercoaster journey we have to look forward to.

And attractive ladies kissing, obviously. Definitely very much here for that.

Vita and Virginia will be released in theaters in the US on August 23, and be out on VOD by August 30. But in the meantime, check out the smoldering trailer below.