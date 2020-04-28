Kim Petras Channels Paris Hilton for Acoustic 'Stars Are Blind' Cover

"This was so beautiful it made me cry," said Paris Hilton.

Last week, the Stonewall Gives Back initiative partnered with World of Wonder and some of our favorite LGBTQ+ stars and allies for a special benefit for the LGBTQ+ nightlife and industry workers affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Kim Petras, our favorite "Icy" Barbie doll pop star, stopped by to perform a stripped-down version of iconic mid-2000s bop, "Stars Are Blind," by her idol Paris Hilton.

"I can't wait 'til this is all over and we can party again," she says. "This is one of my favorite songs by one of my favorite people, Paris Hilton. I know it always makes me smile so I thought I'd give it a try."

In case you couldn't tell, Petras is a massive fan of Hilton, which is why Hilton's tweet confirming she saw and loved the video tastes so sweet.

"This was so beautiful it made me cry," she wrote. "Love you, @KimPetras!"

Petras was overwhelmed by the love, of course. "Ughh ilysm u my queen," she replied.

Watch Petras' full cover, along with performances from Troye Sivan, Todrick Hall, Cyndi Lauper, Allie X, and more, below!