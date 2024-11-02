PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 11/01/24

Hi Fam 🌈
With less than a week until election day, no one would blame you for feeling anything from the occasional bout of jitters to an overwhelming feeling of existential dread. We are on the precipice of the most important and consequential election of our lifetimes — so far.
So yeah, we get it and we’re right there with you. Nothing helps with a case of nerves better than taking some action. So, here's the tea...
Step one: Make sure you have your voting plan in place. Are you voting early? Mailing in your ballot? Or do you know how and when you’re heading to the polls on election day? Do you know who you are voting for up and down the ballot? Just having a plan in place can help calm some anxiety.
Once that's done, if you're still feeling uneasy (again, same), find out what you can do RIGHT NOW to continue to help shift the election in your direction. You can STILL donate, call, text, or even door knock — because chances are even if you're not a swing state there is a local election near you that could use your time and energy.
Finally, take a breath. We will get through this together. In fact, it's time for a little pre-election kiki! Which is why we want to keep things a little light this week! Whether it's with funny round-ups of reactions to all the many, many, many, creative ways that the conservatives have made absolute fools of themselves this week. Or by reading PRIDE’s fun and sexy interviews with the celebs we love.
The point is, no matter what comes next week, our pride is here to stay. So, let's take a moment to celebrate how amazing it is to be queer before we dive back into the fight to save our democracy, our freedom, and our beautiful rainbow-hued way of life!
Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️
Cheers!
Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief
PRIDE Originals 💅
Lester Villarama for Chris Salvatore
Let's get political 🇺🇸
Consolidated News Photo/Shutterstock; K-FK/Shutterstock
Preston Ehrler/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images; Krakenimages.com/Shutterstock
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC; lev radon/Shutterstock
Courtesy of Taylor Hill/GettyImages and ANGELA WEISS/GettyImages
Sipping on that celebrity tea ☕
lev radon/Shutterstock
Kathy Hutchins; Featureflash Photo Agency; lev radon/Shutterstock
Courtesy of Tiktok (@brianjordanalvarez)
Courtesy of David Livingston/GettyImages
Courtesy of Netflix, HBO, A24
Sex and dating... but make it gay ❤️
X @antoniovenomous; CardiB/YouTube; Gramercy Pictures
Courtesy of Sean Gallup/GettyImages; werinmages/Shutterstock
🏳️🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️🌈
PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish spent Halloweekend celebrating his birthday at Piranha Nightclub and Gipsy Nightclub in Las Vegas. The iconic gay hotspots went all out for the occasion and it was the best birthday yet!
🏳️🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️🌈
I had an incredible time at the SCAD Film Festival in Savannah, Georgia! I was honored to represent PRIDE as a member of the LGBTQ+ short films jury which was literally packed with incredible shorts. I can’t wait to see what each of the directors do next! Also the Leopold’s ice cream hype is legit!
PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀
Bill Winters; Courtesy of Netflix; Lady Gaga/YouTube
Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend!
🎥 Film: Chasing Chasing Amy
Chasing Amy has a complicated place in queer hearts and memories. The film, from director Kevin Smith, depicts a love story between a lesbian and a straight man and reinforces some, um, problematic ideas about queerness. However, it also meant a lot to some '90s baby dykes. This new doc tells one of those stories while also unpacking the LGBTQ+ community's fraught relationship with the film.
📺 Stream & Chill: Time Cut
Yes, yes, we know spooky season is over, but there's time for one more fun little time travel slasher! Time Cut, which stars out actor Madison Bailey, follows a young woman who has to travel back to year 2003 to stop a serial killer — and yes, it has a gay twist!
🎧 In Our Ears: "Disease" by Lady Gaga
Mother Monster is BACK! As much as we have loved, well, everything Gaga has been giving, "Disease" is the return to Fame Monster form we've been praying for, for years. Worth the wait? Oh yes.
THIS IS WHAT PRIDE LOOKS LIKE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜
AnaSofiaGM
Would you like to be featured in the PRIDE newsletter? Smash that reply button and send us a photo of your queer joy, along with your name and city for a chance to be featured right here! Thank you for being a part of our rainbow family!