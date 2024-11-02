PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 11/01/24

Hi Fam 🌈

With less than a week until election day, no one would blame you for feeling anything from the occasional bout of jitters to an overwhelming feeling of existential dread. We are on the precipice of the most important and consequential election of our lifetimes — so far.

So yeah, we get it and we’re right there with you. Nothing helps with a case of nerves better than taking some action. So, here's the tea...

Step one: Make sure you have your voting plan in place. Are you voting early? Mailing in your ballot? Or do you know how and when you’re heading to the polls on election day? Do you know who you are voting for up and down the ballot ? Just having a plan in place can help calm some anxiety.

Once that's done, if you're still feeling uneasy (again, same), find out what you can do RIGHT NOW to continue to help shift the election in your direction. You can STILL donate, call, text, or even door knock — because chances are even if you're not a swing state there is a local election near you that could use your time and energy.

Finally, take a breath. We will get through this together. In fact, it's time for a little pre-election kiki! Which is why we want to keep things a little light this week! Whether it's with funny round-ups of reactions to all the many , many , many , creative ways that the conservatives have made absolute fools of themselves this week. Or by reading PRIDE’s fun and sexy interviews with the celebs we love.

The point is, no matter what comes next week, our pride is here to stay. So, let's take a moment to celebrate how amazing it is to be queer before we dive back into the fight to save our democracy, our freedom, and our beautiful rainbow-hued way of life!

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Cheers!



Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

PRIDE Originals 💅

Chris Salvatore on cinema, OnlyFans, 'Real Friends of WeHo,' and finding his power Lester Villarama for Chris Salvatore

Let's get political 🇺🇸

25 HILARIOUS reactions to Trump's son trying to own the libs by dressing like human garbage Consolidated News Photo/Shutterstock; K-FK/Shutterstock

25 HILARIOUS reactions to Melania Trump looking like she's desperate to escape her husband ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

25 HILARIOUS reactions to Trump's embarrassingly incoherent Joe Rogan interview Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC; lev radon/Shutterstock

Aubrey Plaza's EPIC clapback to Tony Hinchcliffe's racist Puerto Rico joke Courtesy of Taylor Hill/GettyImages and ANGELA WEISS/GettyImages

Sipping on that celebrity tea ☕

All 22 videos of Brian Jordan Alvarez grinding shirtless on TikTok for your viewing pleasure Courtesy of Tiktok (@brianjordanalvarez)

'Yellowjackets' Jasmin Savoy Brown & Tawny Cypress are flirting on IG and being adorably gay AF Courtesy of David Livingston/GettyImages

Sex and dating... but make it gay ❤️

15 major SCISSORING moments in pop culture history that we'll NEVER forget X @antoniovenomous; CardiB/YouTube; Gramercy Pictures

10 unique toys to spice up your queer sex life Courtesy of Sean Gallup/GettyImages; werinmages/Shutterstock

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish spent Halloweekend celebrating his birthday at Piranha Nightclub and Gipsy Nightclub in Las Vegas. The iconic gay hotspots went all out for the occasion and it was the best birthday yet!

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈 I had an incredible time at the SCAD Film Festival in Savannah, Georgia! I was honored to represent PRIDE as a member of the LGBTQ+ short films jury which was literally packed with incredible shorts. I can’t wait to see what each of the directors do next! Also the Leopold’s ice cream hype is legit!

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀 Bill Winters; Courtesy of Netflix; Lady Gaga/YouTube Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend! 🎥 Film: Chasing Chasing Amy Chasing Amy has a complicated place in queer hearts and memories. The film, from director Kevin Smith, depicts a love story between a lesbian and a straight man and reinforces some, um, problematic ideas about queerness. However, it also meant a lot to some '90s baby dykes. This new doc tells one of those stories while also unpacking the LGBTQ+ community's fraught relationship with the film. 📺 Stream & Chill: Time Cut Yes, yes, we know spooky season is over, but there's time for one more fun little time travel slasher! Time Cut, which stars out actor Madison Bailey, follows a young woman who has to travel back to year 2003 to stop a serial killer — and yes, it has a gay twist! 🎧 In Our Ears: "Disease" by Lady Gaga Mother Monster is BACK! As much as we have loved, well, everything Gaga has been giving, "Disease" is the return to Fame Monster form we've been praying for, for years. Worth the wait? Oh yes.