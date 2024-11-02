Scroll To Top
Non-topics

PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 11/01/24

rachiepants

Hi Fam 🌈

With less than a week until election day, no one would blame you for feeling anything from the occasional bout of jitters to an overwhelming feeling of existential dread. We are on the precipice of the most important and consequential election of our lifetimes — so far.

So yeah, we get it and we’re right there with you. Nothing helps with a case of nerves better than taking some action. So, here's the tea...

Step one: Make sure you have your voting plan in place. Are you voting early? Mailing in your ballot? Or do you know how and when you’re heading to the polls on election day? Do you know who you are voting for up and down the ballot? Just having a plan in place can help calm some anxiety.

Once that's done, if you're still feeling uneasy (again, same), find out what you can do RIGHT NOW to continue to help shift the election in your direction. You can STILL donate, call, text, or even door knock — because chances are even if you're not a swing state there is a local election near you that could use your time and energy.

Finally, take a breath. We will get through this together. In fact, it's time for a little pre-election kiki! Which is why we want to keep things a little light this week! Whether it's with funny round-ups of reactions to all the many, many, many, creative ways that the conservatives have made absolute fools of themselves this week. Or by reading PRIDE’s fun and sexy interviews with the celebs we love.

The point is, no matter what comes next week, our pride is here to stay. So, let's take a moment to celebrate how amazing it is to be queer before we dive back into the fight to save our democracy, our freedom, and our beautiful rainbow-hued way of life!

Plus, check out what the staff of PRIDE have been up to this week below! ⬇️

Cheers!

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

PRIDE Originals 💅

Would Monét X Change replace RuPaul as the next host of 'Drag Race?'

Chris Salvatore on cinema, OnlyFans, 'Real Friends of WeHo,' and finding his power

Lester Villarama for Chris Salvatore

Paulie Calafiore reveals what fans will see on his very steamy OnlyFans

Let's get political 🇺🇸

25 HILARIOUS reactions to Trump's son trying to own the libs by dressing like human garbage

Consolidated News Photo/Shutterstock; K-FK/Shutterstock

​Gay Republicans say they're hotter than Democrats and we're CACKLING at these 30 reactions

Preston Ehrler/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images; Krakenimages.com/Shutterstock

25 HILARIOUS reactions to Melania Trump looking like she's desperate to escape her husband

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

JD Vance gets ROASTED over his DELUSIONAL claim he & Trump will get the 'normal gay guy vote'​

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

25 HILARIOUS reactions to Trump's embarrassingly incoherent Joe Rogan interview

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC; lev radon/Shutterstock

Aubrey Plaza's EPIC clapback to Tony Hinchcliffe's racist Puerto Rico joke

Courtesy of Taylor Hill/GettyImages and ANGELA WEISS/GettyImages

Sipping on that celebrity tea ☕

Drew Barrymore surprises herself by admitting she's into 'scissoring'

lev radon/Shutterstock

10 celebrities who have dished on SCISSORING — go on, we're listening​

Kathy Hutchins; Featureflash Photo Agency; lev radon/Shutterstock

All 22 videos of Brian Jordan Alvarez grinding shirtless on TikTok for your viewing pleasure

Courtesy of Tiktok (@brianjordanalvarez)

'Yellowjackets' Jasmin Savoy Brown & Tawny Cypress are flirting on IG and being adorably gay AF

Courtesy of David Livingston/GettyImages

16 LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming in November 2024 & where to watch them

Courtesy of Netflix, HBO, A24

Sex and dating... but make it gay ❤️

15 major SCISSORING moments in pop culture history that we'll NEVER forget

X @antoniovenomous; CardiB/YouTube; Gramercy Pictures

10 unique toys to spice up your queer sex life

Courtesy of Sean Gallup/GettyImages; werinmages/Shutterstock

Check out the 2024 year-end issue of Health PLUS Wellness!

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈

PRIDE’s Ricky Cornish spent Halloweekend celebrating his birthday at Piranha Nightclub and Gipsy Nightclub in Las Vegas. The iconic gay hotspots went all out for the occasion and it was the best birthday yet!

🏳️‍🌈 PRIDE IN THE STREETS! 🏳️‍🌈

I had an incredible time at the SCAD Film Festival in Savannah, Georgia! I was honored to represent PRIDE as a member of the LGBTQ+ short films jury which was literally packed with incredible shorts. I can’t wait to see what each of the directors do next! Also the Leopold’s ice cream hype is legit!

PRIDE ON OUR SCREENS 👀

Chasing Chasing Amy; Time Cut; "Disease" by Lady Gaga

Bill Winters; Courtesy of Netflix; Lady Gaga/YouTube

Here’s what we’re watching, listening, and vibing to this weekend!

🎥 Film: Chasing Chasing Amy

Chasing Amy has a complicated place in queer hearts and memories. The film, from director Kevin Smith, depicts a love story between a lesbian and a straight man and reinforces some, um, problematic ideas about queerness. However, it also meant a lot to some '90s baby dykes. This new doc tells one of those stories while also unpacking the LGBTQ+ community's fraught relationship with the film.

📺 Stream & Chill: Time Cut

Yes, yes, we know spooky season is over, but there's time for one more fun little time travel slasher! Time Cut, which stars out actor Madison Bailey, follows a young woman who has to travel back to year 2003 to stop a serial killer — and yes, it has a gay twist!

🎧 In Our Ears: "Disease" by Lady Gaga

Mother Monster is BACK! As much as we have loved, well, everything Gaga has been giving, "Disease" is the return to Fame Monster form we've been praying for, for years. Worth the wait? Oh yes.

THIS IS WHAT PRIDE LOOKS LIKE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

gay couple get engaged

AnaSofiaGM

Would you like to be featured in the PRIDE newsletter? Smash that reply button and send us a photo of your queer joy, along with your name and city for a chance to be featured right here! Thank you for being a part of our rainbow family!

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

