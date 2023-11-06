Could man’s best friend actually be *gasp* homophobic?

According to one gay Redditor who posted a, ahem, boning story on the Gay Bros subreddit, he suspects his dog may have lost respect for him after witnessing him, ironically, enjoying some doggy-style activity.

“I’d rather not go too into specifics but I had a guy over a couple weeks ago for a hookup and forgot to close the door so my Akita I’ve had for 2 years wandered in while we were going at it,” he began, recounting the fateful encounter. “The guy was being pretty rough and I was getting into it moaning being slutty — you know bottom things — until the top pointed out the dog was watching us. I got him out of the room and closed the door but since then my dog doesn’t seem to want to listen to me, respect my authority, or even spend much time with me. I try to pet or hug him and he growls or moves away, that wasn’t the case before…”

“I know ‘homophobic dog’ sounds ridiculous but is it possible that since he saw me in [a] submissive position he doesn’t want to listen to me anymore?” he concluded.