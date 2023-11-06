A Gay Redditor Is Convinced His Dog Is Homophobic After His Pet Saw Him Bottoming
This story is a ruff one.
Could man’s best friend actually be *gasp* homophobic?
According to one gay Redditor who posted a, ahem, boning story on the Gay Bros subreddit, he suspects his dog may have lost respect for him after witnessing him, ironically, enjoying some doggy-style activity.
“I’d rather not go too into specifics but I had a guy over a couple weeks ago for a hookup and forgot to close the door so my Akita I’ve had for 2 years wandered in while we were going at it,” he began, recounting the fateful encounter. “The guy was being pretty rough and I was getting into it moaning being slutty — you know bottom things — until the top pointed out the dog was watching us. I got him out of the room and closed the door but since then my dog doesn’t seem to want to listen to me, respect my authority, or even spend much time with me. I try to pet or hug him and he growls or moves away, that wasn’t the case before…”
“I know ‘homophobic dog’ sounds ridiculous but is it possible that since he saw me in [a] submissive position he doesn’t want to listen to me anymore?” he concluded.
Some readers thought it was paw-ssible (sorry, sorry I can't help myself) the two things were connected.
“It totally is possible that your dog sees you as a less obvious dominant figure but I would imagine that it has more to do with how you interact with him and also if he has grown in size/strength/confidence recently,” suggested one Redditor.
“If he does not see you as dominant it is probably because of how you are with him on the regular and not because of one time [you're] getting dicked down. Maybe try training and obedience classes? It's also worth thinking about what you want your friendship to be because an obedient dog is not necessarily an affectionate dog,” suggested another.
“Yes a homophobic dog is definitely a thing,” said a third Redditor, who was convinced. “My neighbour once had to get rid of his Golden Retriever due to its bigoted behaviour.”
But perhaps it was actually a sign of a larger social, suggested a fourth. “He’s offended with the cultural appropriation of doing it doggy style.”
Other Redditors however felt the OP was barking up the wrong tree.
“I don't think that is a thing. Has he been to the vet? A sudden behavior change might mean something is bothering him, and I don't think it was seeing you bottoming,” wrote one.
“Sounds like a normal Akita to me,” added another.
So was bottoming the ‘ultimutt’ sin (that's last one, I promise) for this judgy pooch? According to certified dog training and behavior consultant Jackie Johnston, the jury is very much out on this one.
"I think that's too broad to assume,” she tells PRIDE. “If the dog had walked in and started lunging and barking in that context, then yes, you could say the dog was distressed by seeing something.”
"Dog behavior is very complex. We tend to project human constructs onto our dogs which is what this person is doing and when you're doing that," she continued. "You will not be able to really answer the question of what is happening for this dog," she explains. Johnston adds that behavior changes, as exhibited here, do warrant a trip to the vet to rule out (any nonsexy times) causes for their sudden appearance.
“It sounds like this person might already have a contentious relationship with their dog when they're using 'respect my authority.' So that's a flag to me that something else is probably going on," she notes, shutting down many of the Redditors' suggestions that the OP dominate his dog to reset the dynamic. “Dominance is not a thing in domestic dog/human relationships,” she explains, adding, “never ask for behavior advice on Reddit.”
Great advice, also maybe don’t raw dog with the door open, just sayin'.