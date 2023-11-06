Scroll To Top
Pets

A Gay Redditor Is Convinced His Dog Is Homophobic After His Pet Saw Him Bottoming

A Gay Redditor Is Convinced His Dog Is Homophobic After His Pet Saw Him Bottoming

pug staring into camera
Shutterstock

This story is a ruff one.

rachiepants

Could man’s best friend actually be *gasp* homophobic?

According to one gay Redditor who posted a, ahem, boning story on the Gay Bros subreddit, he suspects his dog may have lost respect for him after witnessing him, ironically, enjoying some doggy-style activity.

“I’d rather not go too into specifics but I had a guy over a couple weeks ago for a hookup and forgot to close the door so my Akita I’ve had for 2 years wandered in while we were going at it,” he began, recounting the fateful encounter. “The guy was being pretty rough and I was getting into it moaning being slutty — you know bottom things — until the top pointed out the dog was watching us. I got him out of the room and closed the door but since then my dog doesn’t seem to want to listen to me, respect my authority, or even spend much time with me. I try to pet or hug him and he growls or moves away, that wasn’t the case before…”

“I know ‘homophobic dog’ sounds ridiculous but is it possible that since he saw me in [a] submissive position he doesn’t want to listen to me anymore?” he concluded.

Some readers thought it was paw-ssible (sorry, sorry I can't help myself) the two things were connected.

“It totally is possible that your dog sees you as a less obvious dominant figure but I would imagine that it has more to do with how you interact with him and also if he has grown in size/strength/confidence recently,” suggested one Redditor.

“If he does not see you as dominant it is probably because of how you are with him on the regular and not because of one time [you're] getting dicked down. Maybe try training and obedience classes? It's also worth thinking about what you want your friendship to be because an obedient dog is not necessarily an affectionate dog,” suggested another.

“Yes a homophobic dog is definitely a thing,” said a third Redditor, who was convinced. “My neighbour once had to get rid of his Golden Retriever due to its bigoted behaviour.”

But perhaps it was actually a sign of a larger social, suggested a fourth. “He’s offended with the cultural appropriation of doing it doggy style.”

Other Redditors however felt the OP was barking up the wrong tree.

“I don't think that is a thing. Has he been to the vet? A sudden behavior change might mean something is bothering him, and I don't think it was seeing you bottoming,” wrote one.

“Sounds like a normal Akita to me,” added another.

So was bottoming the ‘ultimutt’ sin (that's last one, I promise) for this judgy pooch? According to certified dog training and behavior consultant Jackie Johnston, the jury is very much out on this one.

"I think that's too broad to assume,” she tells PRIDE. “If the dog had walked in and started lunging and barking in that context, then yes, you could say the dog was distressed by seeing something.”

"Dog behavior is very complex. We tend to project human constructs onto our dogs which is what this person is doing and when you're doing that," she continued. "You will not be able to really answer the question of what is happening for this dog," she explains. Johnston adds that behavior changes, as exhibited here, do warrant a trip to the vet to rule out (any nonsexy times) causes for their sudden appearance.

“It sounds like this person might already have a contentious relationship with their dog when they're using 'respect my authority.' So that's a flag to me that something else is probably going on," she notes, shutting down many of the Redditors' suggestions that the OP dominate his dog to reset the dynamic. “Dominance is not a thing in domestic dog/human relationships,” she explains, adding, “never ask for behavior advice on Reddit.”

Great advice, also maybe don’t raw dog with the door open, just sayin'.

PetsComedyGaySex
redditgaydogpetshomophobiaadvicebottoming
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

DON'T MISS QUEER CUTS NOV. 6-7 @ 6P ET/3P PT ON ADVOCATECHANNEL.COM

Watch the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


You can also catch the films ON-DEMAND on our App starting Nov 8th.

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Queer CutsOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Jade Jolie
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 40 Stars Came Out In 2023

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

28 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film
Movies

27 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film

Latest Stories

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio