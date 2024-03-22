Prohibition Wellness & revolutionizing self-care for all

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

In the spotlight this Women's History Month is Angela Mustone, the dynamic founder and CEO behind Prohibition Wellness, a skincare brand that's redefining self-care with inclusivity and pleasure at its core. With a rich background in the self-care industry, having worked with renowned brands like Calexotics, Angela embarked on a mission to challenge the gendered norms pervasive in wellness.

"At Prohibition, we believe that self-care should be inclusive and empowering for everyone," Angela asserts. "Our gender-neutral approach challenges the conventional norms of the wellness industry, paving the way for a more inclusive future."

Courtesy Prohibition Wellness

Prohibition Wellness boasts a unisex line comprising daily essentials crafted with premium hemp seed oil, from shower gel to a massage candle. Angela's vision, inspired by the revolutionary spirit of the Prohibition Era, permeates every product, reflecting a thoughtful and modern ethos.

Complementing Prohibition Wellness is Angela's other venture, High On Love, which integrates cannabis into self-care products designed for intimate use, either solo or with a partner. Angela's inspiration stemmed from observing the lack of representation of women's pleasure in the market.

The Prohibition Wellness Massage Candle is available on ThePrideStore.com Courtesy The Pride Store

"Less than 10% of women still won’t go into sex shops. Everywhere I went to see how pleasure was sold to women, it was seldom there," Angela explains. "I wanted to change how women could shop for themselves and their pleasure."

Among High On Love's enticing offerings is an edible dark chocolate body paint infused with cannabis, epitomizing Angela's commitment to fostering indulgence and self-celebration.

"Cannabis and premium ingredients naturally enhance pleasure when used on the skin," Angela emphasizes. "I want people to revolutionize how they do self-care by celebrating their wellness."

The Prohibition Wellness Shower Gell is available on ThePrideStore.com Courtesy The Pride Store

Reflecting on Women's History Month, Angela underscores the significance of women-owned businesses as beacons of resilience and progress.

"Women's History Month is not just about celebrating the achievements of women; it's about acknowledging the resilience, courage, and determination that have paved the way for progress," Angela shares. "At Prohibition Wellness, we honor the trailblazers of the past, and we aim to empower the changemakers of today to continue shaping a future where equality becomes our reality. It's part of our gender-neutral brand's core values."

Angela's dedication to inclusivity, pleasure, and empowerment exemplifies the spirit of Women's History Month, reminding us of the fearless women whose legacies inspire us all.

Courtesy Prohibition Wellness

