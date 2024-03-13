Scroll To Top
Empowering women with Nashelle Jewelry this Women's History Month

Jennifer Lovejoy, Nashelle Jewelry
Courtesy Jennifer Lovejoy

Throughout Women’s History Month and beyond, The Pride Store is proud to partner with women-owned brands and fearless leaders like Jennifer Lovejoy, Owner & CEO of Nashelle Jewelry.

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

Nashelle, a jewelry brand with roots tracing back to Bend, Oregon, started as a small venture in 1999 and has since blossomed into a national phenomenon, driven by a relentless passion for quality and purpose. Leading the charge is Jennifer Lovejoy, the dynamic owner and CEO, whose journey is as inspiring as the jewelry she crafts.

"I've always had a thing for fashion," Jennifer chuckles, reminiscing about her childhood dreams. "But it wasn't until I merged my love for business and investing that Nashelle became my ultimate pursuit."

Jennifer Lovejoy, Nashelle JewelryCourtesy Jennifer Lovejoy

Venturing from the corporate world to the realm of entrepreneurship, Jennifer saw Nashelle not just as a business opportunity but as a platform to empower women and celebrate their innate strength and beauty.

"Jewelry, to me, is more than adornment; it's a silent storyteller," Jennifer muses. "It's that magical touch that transforms an ordinary day into something extraordinary."

With Nashelle, every piece speaks volumes, not just in style but also in impact. For every purchase made, a meal is donated to those in need, reflecting Jennifer's deep-rooted commitment to philanthropy and community support.

Nashelle - Dainty Rainbow NecklaceThe Nashelle Dainty Rainbow Necklace is available now on ThePrideStore.comCourtesy The Pride Store

"At Nashelle, we believe in the power of giving back," Jennifer states proudly. "It's about uplifting those around us, supporting families, and building stronger communities."

Partnering with organizations like Feeding America and Neighbor Impact, Nashelle's mission extends far beyond the realms of fashion, embodying the essence of Women's History Month—a celebration of progression, equality, and the indomitable spirit of women.

"As a woman in business, I strive to break norms and pave the way for others," Jennifer reflects. "It's about women supporting women, championing each other's successes, and creating a legacy of empowerment."

Jennifer Lovejoy, Nashelle JewelryCourtesy Jennifer Lovejoy

With every design meticulously crafted and every gesture infused with purpose, Nashelle stands not just as a jewelry brand but as a beacon of hope and inspiration for women everywhere.

"From daily essentials to future heirlooms, Nashelle is more than just jewelry; it's a symbol of empowerment," Jennifer concludes. "Here's to celebrating every woman's journey and embracing the beauty of unity and support."

In the spirit of Women's History Month, let's raise our voices and toast to the fearless women like Jennifer Lovejoy, who inspire us to dream bigger, soar higher, and stand taller, one dazzling piece of jewelry at a time.

Nashelle - Rainbow Gem EarringsThe Nashelle Rainbow Gem Earrings are available now on ThePrideStore.comCourtesy The Pride Store

Receive free shipping with promo code “LUCKY” (valid thru 3/31) when you shopThePrideStore.com.

