Orange Is the New Black Teaser Released Ahead of Final Season

While we still don’t have an official trailer for the seventh and final season of Orange is the New Black, today Netflix released a teaser sure to tug at the heartstrings of any fans awaiting the end.

The video features members of the (remaining) cast singing the recognizable theme song one by one as they get ready to go on set for their final days in the penitentiary.

It’s nostalgic and bittersweet and probably the one time since season one you won’t want to skip the theme song. (Look, Regina Spektor is phenomenal, but having a long and repetitive section of one of her often long and repetitive songs may not have been the most palatable choice for a binge-model series.)

Filming wrapped in February, four months after it was announced that season seven would be the final season, also via a video from the cast.

Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019. #OITNB pic.twitter.com/bUp2yY0aoK — Orange Is the New... (@OITNB) October 17, 2018

The inmates have gone through a lot in the past six seasons — riots, deaths, releases, reincarcerations — and we’re not sure yet what the final journey will hold. But we do know that with [SPOILER!!!] the release of Piper from prison at the end of season six, there may be a big shake up coming. Although we also know Taylor Schilling is absolutely still a main cast member.

But Orange is the New Black has always been more of an ensemble show, and we’re possibly even more excited to learn the fates of the other characters — and nervous, considering how many seasons have resulted in death. (Justice for Poussey!)

The final season will drop on Netflix on July 26th, giving you just over two months to catch up, rewatch, or finally start. It’s a rocky journey, but worth your time.