Orange Is the New Black Cast Says Goodbye to the Netflix Series

With its seventh and final season, groundbreaking LGBTQ Netflix series Orange Is The New Black is coming to a close. Laura Prepon, Danielle Brooks, Natasha Lyonne, Uzo Aduba, Taylor Schilling, creator Jenji Kohan and more wrapped filming on the show earlier this week and shared their emotional goodbyes to the 2013 series that put Netflix on the map.
"OITNB series wrap! WHOA. My heart is full and achey and so overflowing with gratitude I’m a little dizzy," Schilling wrote on Instagram. "These extraordinary people have forever changed me. Privilege of a lifetime."
OITNB series wrap! WHOA. My heart is full and achey and so overflowing with gratitude I’m a little dizzy. These extraordinary people have forever changed me. Privilege of a lifetime #orangefamilyforever. #thatsawrap @lauraprepon #katemulgrew @uzoaduba @daniebb3 @tarynmanning @nicksandow @sheisdash @selenisleyvaofficial @yaelstone @acmoore9 @nlyonne @jackiecruz @theonlyelizabethrodriguez @thecrusher007 @mslauragomez @dalesoules @mattvanpeters @alysiareiner @ijnej @ttobie @markburley @lvinnecour @nerikyle @carolapaiz @angeldeangelis @karenreutermakeup711 @valerievelez76 @dierblessed @stephbarrmakeup @makeupartistlife @jennrogien @pinkpenny169 #cindyholland
Uzo Aduba thanked the fans. "@oitnb changed my life and the lives of so many people who worked on and watched our show. It gave us the space to just be ourselves. Thank you @ijnej for letting us play; thank you @netflix for giving us the platform," she said. "'Smash to orange, fade to black.'"
@oitnb changed my life and the lives of so many people who worked on and watched our show. It gave us the space to just be ourselves. Thank you @ijnej for letting us play; thank you @netflix for giving us the platform. Thank you to everyone involved- from foreground to background actor, writers, directors, casting, producers and our illustrious crew- for making this entire project possible. I pray good things, only good, GOOD things come onto each of us. That’s a wrap on this chapter. Love you guys. XxoU “Smash to orange, fade to black.” #oitnb #teamorange **check out my IG Stories for the WHOLE story.**
"On the last shot, a guttural sound came out of me, like some wounded animal," wrote Lyonne. "Thank you for 7 beautiful, life-changing years."
"That’s a wrap on one of the greatest gifts: bringing Alex Vause to life and being a part of this phenomenal show, #OITNB," said Prepon. "I am truly grateful for this experience and for all of you!"
Read more of the cast's goodbyes below:
Whatever rebel in me, I got to put it all to use in this amazing character. First time we ever saw her, she was a crazy lady talking to the devil in a bathroom stall. Little did we know. Stanislavsky said it first: “There are no small roles.” If ever there was proof, I can testify to that. What a run. What a show. What a visionary creator [email protected] producers & writers. What a memoir by @piperkerman. What a cast & crew. What a gift! Recuerdos del set. Rebelde con causa. Todo tiene su final. ¡Gracias totales! @oitnb #oitnb #blancaflores #sorrynotsorry
That’s a wrap for me What a neat, exciting, enlightening, sometimes traumatic but fantastic 7 year journey we had on a 7 year amazing, life changing show @oitnb A forever experience I shall never forget A life changing one I will always remember. All the amazing people I worked with and for, all the feelings we shared and all the time spent. This is for anyone I could not share a goodbye with I do not like goodbyes I am off to another loving and loyal job I am so grateful to have had in Hawaii! My good fam @hawaiifive0cbs #aloha!!! I love you and think of me during the wrap party where goodbyes are shared! I Wish my cast mates, crew, Netflix, Lionsgate, New York, and my beloved team and everyone’s teams for seeing the potential in the show and for winning! I wish a beautiful life and future for all! I Really love you all! Thank you from the bottom of my #7 #oitnb #netflix #lionsgate #actor #god Maybe one day my cast mates will like my photos and invite me out if I get to be as cool!
#TBT #BTS to this exact day 3 years ago when we filmed what would be Poussey's final moments. So many emotions. I loved that we were all there for this scene. We all listened intently as the director explained how this scene would be carefully laid out. We were all there for Samira as she beautifully portrayed this tragic reality. And we were all there to say goodbye to Poussey, such a light. It was a long night. We worked until about 1 in the morning. We were all tired, but we knew we were doing something so great and monumental that night. #blacklivesmatter. . . . WE LITERALLY BURNED THE MIDNIGHT OIL. . . I love this picture of Samira, cause anyone that knows her and how she enjoys food, would be fond of this photo. #oitnb #finalseason
The final season of OITNB will likely drop on Netflix in June or July.
