Orange Is the New Black Cast Says Goodbye to the Netflix Series

"Thank you for 7 beautiful, life-changing years."

With its seventh and final season, groundbreaking LGBTQ Netflix series Orange Is The New Black is coming to a close. Laura Prepon, Danielle Brooks, Natasha Lyonne, Uzo Aduba, Taylor Schilling, creator Jenji Kohan and more wrapped filming on the show earlier this week and shared their emotional goodbyes to the 2013 series that put Netflix on the map.

"OITNB series wrap! WHOA. My heart is full and achey and so overflowing with gratitude I’m a little dizzy," Schilling wrote on Instagram. "These extraordinary people have forever changed me. Privilege of a lifetime."

Uzo Aduba thanked the fans. "@oitnb changed my life and the lives of so many people who worked on and watched our show. It gave us the space to just be ourselves. Thank you @ijnej for letting us play; thank you @netflix for giving us the platform," she said. "'Smash to orange, fade to black.'"

"On the last shot, a guttural sound came out of me, like some wounded animal," wrote Lyonne. "Thank you for 7 beautiful, life-changing years."

"That’s a wrap on one of the greatest gifts: bringing Alex Vause to life and being a part of this phenomenal show, #OITNB," said Prepon. "I am truly grateful for this experience and for all of you!"

Read more of the cast's goodbyes below:

The final season of OITNB will likely drop on Netflix in June or July.