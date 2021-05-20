The Bachelorette Now Has a Bisexual Lead & a Mixed-Gender Cast

It looks like Colton Underwood isn't the only openly queer member of The Bachelor universe! The upcoming season of The Bachelorette Australia just cast youth worker and mental health advocate Brooke Blurton as its lead star, making her the first openly bisexual woman to front a season of the popular, global, reality dating franchise!

"I am so ready for this," Blurton, who previously appeared in the Aussie versions of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise and who is also the show's first Indigenous star, said about being cast as the newest Bachelorette. "I’ve done it twice before and now, having the opportunity to choose my person and who I want in my life, is a truly unique and special experience. My perfect person is someone that loves me for me. I hope they offer shared values and compassion for others. All the dreamy things! I’m so excited and hope that I finally find that person I’ve been waiting for."

As if the news of a queer Bachelorette weren't exciting enough, according to an open casting call for Brooke's upcoming season, both men AND women will be allowed to join the show and vie for Brooke's love and affection!

"We are a nation of people from so many different backgrounds, so many different cultures and so many different experiences, yet we all have one thing in common – we all want to be loved in a way that is meaningful to us," The Bachelorette Australia said about Brooke's casting and upcoming, mixed-gender season. "I can’t wait to get started on helping our Bachelorette Brooke find that kind of love."

And we can't wait to see it! Hopefully, the U.S. version of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor are taking notes!