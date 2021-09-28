JoJo Siwa Slays Lady Gaga’s ‘Rain on Me’ on Dancing With the Stars

JoJo Siwa slayed another day on this week's episode of Dancing With The Stars.
Alongside her partner Jenna Johnson, Siwa performed a stunning Cha Cha routine to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's hit song, "Rain On Me." The history-making same-gender duo scored 31 out of 40 points with the performance, the second-highest score of the night.
This follows their top-scoring performance from last week despite Johnson almost falling and Siwa saving her like "the Incredible Hulk". The two still scored 29/40 points, successfully nabbing the top spot.
Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays on ABC. Watch the performance below:
