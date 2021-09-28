Scroll To Top
JoJo Siwa Slays Lady Gaga’s ‘Rain on Me’ on Dancing With the Stars

Taylor Henderson
By Taylor Henderson
September 28 2021 1:35 PM EDT

JoJo Siwa slayed another day on this week's episode of Dancing With The Stars

Alongside her partner Jenna Johnson, Siwa performed a stunning Cha Cha routine to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's hit song, "Rain On Me." The history-making same-gender duo scored 31 out of 40 points with the performance, the second-highest score of the night.

This follows their top-scoring performance from last week despite Johnson almost falling and Siwa saving her like "the Incredible Hulk". The two still scored 29/40 points, successfully nabbing the top spot.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays on ABC. Watch the performance below:

