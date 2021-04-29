Comedian Hannah Gadsby Reveals Secret Marriage to Jenney Shamash

"For the record: this is me gushing. I am full of very positive feelings. This is a nice story."

Comedian Hannah Gadsby is married!

The star of the critically acclaimed Netflix special Nanette announced yesterday on Instagram that she tied the knot with her partner, producer Jenner Shamash.

"I would like to introduce all y’all to Jenney Shamash," Gadsby wrote. "She is a producer extraordinaire. She is very funny and is really talented at reciting facts. It is a joy to behold."

The 43-year-old revealed that the two were actually married earlier this year. "We got married in January and we are very chuffed about it. For the record: this is me gushing. I am full of very positive feelings. This is a nice story."

Gadsby concluded the message with a thanks: "My heartfelt thanks to everybody who voted for marriage equality. #married #really? #yeahtotally"

Congrats Hannah and Jenney!