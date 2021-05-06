Rob McElhenney's Two Moms Share Their Love Story for Mother's Day

Having two moms is "a pretty great gift," said the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star.

In a new collaboration with GLAAD, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney's two moms had an empowering message for Mother's Day.

Helena McElhenney and her wife Mary Taylor open up about their meet-cute in a hospital, how they fell for each other, and the tough moments when they had to share their romance with their families.

"The minute I met her, she was the person I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with," said McElhenney. "If I could back, I'd tell me to not be afraid."

While they met 37-years-ago, they were officially married in 2018. "Who you love and how you love is your business."

Rob McElhenney plays Mac on his hit FX show,and while the character's alleged queerness has been the butt of many jokes over the comedy's fourteen seasons on television, Mac officially came out in 2016 and has had many tender and respectful moments concerning his sexuality since.

"I get asked a lot about what it was like to have two moms. The truth is that it was a pretty great gift," the actor said in a statement. "By the standards of 1984 South Philadelphia, our upbringing was unconventional but my brother, sister, and I were able to recognize early on that not every family looked exactly the same or like what we saw on television. Yet we had nothing but love and support and compassion and empathy. And I think that that allowed us to flourish."

Watch the sweet video below!