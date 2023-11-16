Watch The ‘Bring Back My Girls’ Season 2 Trailer Now

Can Ts Madison just host everything already? Fine, but at least we are getting more of the goddess and icon in season two of her World Of Wonder reunion series Bring Back My Girls.

This time around she is sitting down with the casts of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6, Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Versus The World, Drag Race UK Seasons 3 & 4, Canada’s Drag Race Season 3, RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 2, and Drag Race Philippines.

The interviews were filmed LIVE at DragCon LA 2023, and she got all the tea and shade you can handle.

Season two of Bring Back My Girls returns on WOW Presents Plus on December 6, and will air weekly on Wednesday. Check out the trailer below.