Watch The ‘Bring Back My Girls’ Season 2 Trailer Now

Ts Madison sits down with your favorite RuGirls and gets them to spill ALL the tea in this bigger bolder sophomore season

rachiepants

Can Ts Madison just host everything already? Fine, but at least we are getting more of the goddess and icon in season two of her World Of Wonder reunion series Bring Back My Girls.

This time around she is sitting down with the casts of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6, Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Versus The World, Drag Race UK Seasons 3 & 4, Canada’s Drag Race Season 3, RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 2, and Drag Race Philippines.

The interviews were filmed LIVE at DragCon LA 2023, and she got all the tea and shade you can handle.

Season two of Bring Back My Girls returns on WOW Presents Plus on December 6, and will air weekly on Wednesday. Check out the trailer below.

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

