DeJa Skye reacts to being called 'most underrated Drag Race queen'

DeJa Skye
Instagram (@dejaskye)

“So this last post got me in my feelings,” the Drag Race season 14 star wrote.

@andrewjstillman

With 16 years and multiple franchises around the world, it isn’t hard to figure out that some of the drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race end up feeling a bit more underrated than some of their more popular counterparts.

One such queen was season 14’s DeJa Skye, who overall placed 6th/7th after getting a double elimination alongside Jorgeous in episode 13.

The Drag Race fan account @official.dragracewiki on Instagram polled its followers to ask who the most underrated queen was from each franchise, and Skye took the crown for the most underrated from the Drag Race main stage.

In response, Skye had an earnest moment on Instagram after she shared the news.

DeJa Skye via Instagram

Instagram (@dejaskye)

“So this last post got me in my feelings,” she said on her story. “This past weekend I hosted all weekend at brunch after being in recovery for 3 months. The amount of feedback and kind words I received from peers and customers have really lifted my spirits. I am so happy to be back to doing what I love.”

As far as her absence, Skye previously posted a video back in January, where she admitted she’d gone through “the darkest time of my life,” which she said was “weird” considering the upward trajectory the show gave her.

She then admitted that she went to Mexico to get liposuction and a tummy tuck, which ultimately led to a lot of complications that caused her to retreat from the limelight and heal.

Now that she’s back, she’s honored for the vote.

“I do consider myself underrated,” she posted. “There is nothing wrong with that and I will always have to ‘prove myself’ to so many people but it will absolutely make me a better entertainer that will have longevity in this career.”

She finished it off with a positive, “I always appreciate that love and support you have all given me and there’s no way to go but up.”

All we know is we’re happy she’s back in action after the health scare, and she deserves all of the praise that comes her way.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

