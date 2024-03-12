DeJa Skye reacts to being called 'most underrated Drag Race queen'

With 16 years and multiple franchises around the world, it isn’t hard to figure out that some of the drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race end up feeling a bit more underrated than some of their more popular counterparts.

One such queen was season 14’s DeJa Skye, who overall placed 6th/7th after getting a double elimination alongside Jorgeous in episode 13.

The Drag Race fan account @official.dragracewiki on Instagram polled its followers to ask who the most underrated queen was from each franchise, and Skye took the crown for the most underrated from the Drag Race main stage.

See on Instagram In response, Skye had an earnest moment on Instagram after she shared the news.

Instagram (@dejaskye) “So this last post got me in my feelings,” she said on her story. “This past weekend I hosted all weekend at brunch after being in recovery for 3 months. The amount of feedback and kind words I received from peers and customers have really lifted my spirits. I am so happy to be back to doing what I love.” As far as her absence, Skye previously posted a video back in January, where she admitted she’d gone through “the darkest time of my life,” which she said was “weird” considering the upward trajectory the show gave her. She then admitted that she went to Mexico to get liposuction and a tummy tuck, which ultimately led to a lot of complications that caused her to retreat from the limelight and heal.