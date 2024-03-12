Barry Keoghan supports Sabrina Carpenter's plan to stalk Cillian Murphy

Barry Keoghan seems to be throwing his support behind girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter’s relatable desire to, uh, stalk Cillian Murphy.

“If I see Cillian Murphy, I’m probably gonna leave the party. Probably just gonna leave with him,” Carpenter joked with Vanity Fair ahead of their Oscars party over the weekend.

“I’m not gonna leave with him,” she then amended. “I’m just gonna leave at the same time as him, so I can see where he lives. So I can like, follow his car.”

The “Feather" singer has been romantically linked to Saltburn’s Keoghan since last December, and the Oscars afterparty was considered to be their event debut as a couple. Keoghan was even spotted wearing a friendship bracelet with Carpenter’s name on it during the shindig.

But he didn’t seem bothered by his gf’s gushing over Murphy. If anything, he seemed eager to board the bandwagon himself. “Someone help @sabrinacarpenter track down Oscar winner Cillian Murphy—stat,” read the caption on Vanity Fair’s Instagram post. And a quick scroll through the comments appears to show Keoghan himself volunteering.